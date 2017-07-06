Maggie Lindemann

Get To Know: Maggie Lindemann

This week's featured artist is Maggie Lindemann...

1. For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…

I grew up in Dallas for most of my youth so I've always been a big city kinda girl but I also have my super country side. I've always loved to sing ever since I remember. My music is always super meaningful, I like to keep it that way so it's always my outlet for self expression.

2. Describe your sound in three words…

 It's very pop but at the same time I like to add some grunge, darkness to it.

3. Who inspired you to start a career in music?

It's funny actually, I was super inspired after seeing the Katy Perry movie. But I don't really think a certain person inspired me to start. I think it was more of a, I was always in California seeing people live their dreams, so why not try.

4. Who are your biggest musical influences?

Lana del Rey, banks, Melanie Martinez, just to name a few.

5. Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new single/album…

So me and a few other people sit down and start with a beat, then from that beat we start talking about life and what's heavy on my heart and we go from there.

6. What can we expect from your live shows?

Well I just got a full band together so I'm super stoked about that. I'm very energetic so a lot of jumping around and interactions.

7. What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

Hitting 100 million streams on Spotify and going silver in the UK on the single was probably the craziest. 

8. Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

Probably when I met Usher at Coachella in 2015. I was recording the Black Eyed Peas surprise performance backstage and Usher was standing in front of me and realized he was kinda blocking me, so he was like "hey sorry go in front of me". That was insane. 

9. What’s on your iPod/playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

I think I pretty much am always posting my music tastes so I don't think people wouldn't expect it. But I love underground SoundCloud rappers music but I also listen to people like gorillaz. I love all music.

10.When can we see you live?

I'm in Norway at the moment performing at a festival they're doing here tomorrow, I'm pumped. I'm also gonna have a pop up show in London in a few days. So hopefully soon I'll be coming to a town near you to perform!

