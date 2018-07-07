Maisie Williams

Did Maisie Williams Just Give Away The Ending To Game Of Thrones?

Fans are losing it over a hashtag on one of her Instagram posts.

Tuesday, July 10, 2018 - 12:41

People are slightly panicking that the ending to Game Of Thrones may have just been given away after Maisie Williams took to Instagram with a cryptic post that has left viewers confused.

For a quick update on where we currently are in the series, the most recent episode showed Arya (Maisie’s character) reuniting with siblings Bran and Sansa in Winterfell as she systemically works through her kill list.

While the final series of the HBO show isn’t set to hit screens until 2019, fans think a major spoiler may have just been dropped on Maisie’s social-media after she shared an image of her bloody trainers with a *very* interesting caption.

“Goodbye belfast. goodbye arya. goodbye game of thrones. what a joy I’ve had. here’s to the adventures to come #lastwomanstanding #barely #immasleepforthenextfouryears #justkiddingidontsleep”

Did you catch that? Last woman standing? Does that mean the series will end with her taking the throne? 

“WHAT ARE YOU TRYNA SAY??” one fan replied, as another tagged their friend in the post and questioned: “The hashtag though, last women standing? What do you think?”

Summing up everyone’s thought process for the next nine months, another hit the nail on the head with the message: “Did u just confirm? What happened to Cersei? What happened to Dany? What happened to Sansa? I need answers!!!”

Considering HBO have gone to extreme lengths to protect the season finale of the show (even going as far to film multiple endings of the series) we have a feeling Maisie wasn’t actually referring to her character’s fate here. 

But what do you think? Let us know with a tweet @MTVUK. 

