Major Lazer and Kes Drop Massive New Single 'Go Dung'
The 'Know No Better' hitmakers unleashed a new banger as a Christmas treat...
Major Lazer dropped a brand new song over the weekend and it seems to have passed many by.
Diplo and co. surprised fans with 'Go Dung' as a festive treat on Christmas Day, although you were most likely having your dinner at 5:26PM when they quietly popped it online.
'Go Dung' is a massive dancehall banger that sees the trio collaborating with Kes, a reggae band from Trinidad and Tobago, and it's a must-have for the NYE party playlists.
The 'Lean On' hitmakers popped it up as a free stream on SoundCloud, saying "MERRY CHRISTMAS. NEW ONE FEAT. @KESTHEBAND."
'Go Dung' follows the Know No Better EP that dropped this year, featuring the title track with Camila Cabello, Migos' Quavo and Travis Scott.
The eclectic collection also spawned the huge anthem 'Sua Cara', a collaboration with Brazilian superstars Anitta and Pabllo Vittar.
Major Lazer are currently working on their fourth studio album Music Is the Weapon, the long-awaited follow-up to 2015's Peace Is The Mission.
The album was originally also scheduled for 2015 as the group had the ambitious plan of two albums in one year, although they have evidently decided to take their time instead.
If 'Go Dung' is anything to go by then we know it's going to be worth the wait.
Words: Ross McNeilage
WATCH THE MUSIC VIDEO FOR MAJOR LAZER'S 'PARTICULA' BELOW
