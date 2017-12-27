Major Lazer

Major Lazer and Kes Drop Massive New Single 'Go Dung'

The 'Know No Better' hitmakers unleashed a new banger as a Christmas treat...

Wednesday, December 27, 2017 - 15:51

Major Lazer dropped a brand new song over the weekend and it seems to have passed many by.

Diplo and co. surprised fans with 'Go Dung' as a festive treat on Christmas Day, although you were most likely having your dinner at 5:26PM when they quietly popped it online.

'Go Dung' is a massive dancehall banger that sees the trio collaborating with Kes, a reggae band from Trinidad and Tobago, and it's a must-have for the NYE party playlists.

Major Lazer run the world

Você prepara, mas não dispara
Você repara, mas não encara
Se acha o cara, mas não me para
Tá cheio de maldade, mas não me encara
Você já tá querendo e eu também
Mas é cheio de história e de porém
Virou covarde, tô com vontade
Mas você tá demorando uma eternidade

Se você não vem eu vou botar pressão
Não vou te esperar, tô cheia de opção
Eu não sou mulher de aturar sermão
Me encara, se prepara
Que eu vou jogar bem na sua cara

Bem na sua cara
Eu vou rebolar bem na sua cara
Bem na sua cara
Hoje eu vou jogar bem na sua cara

Cheguei
Tô preparada pra atacar
Quando o grave bater, eu vou quicar
Na sua cara vou jogar, ah ah
E rebolar, ah ah

Eu tô linda, livre, leve e solta
Doida pra beijar na boca
Linda, livre, leve e solta
Doida pra beijar na boca
Linda, livre, leve e solta
Doida pra beijar na boca
Linda, livre, leve e solta
Que eu vou jogar bem na sua cara

Bem na sua cara
Eu vou rebolar bem na sua cara
Bem na sua cara
Hoje eu vou jogar bem na sua cara

Você prepara, mas não dispara
Bem na sua cara
Você repara, mas não encara
Bem na sua cara
Se acha o cara, mas não me para
Bem na sua cara
Se acha o cara, mas não me para
Bem na sua cara

Se você não vem eu vou botar pressão
Não vou te esperar, to cheia de opção
Eu não sou mulher de aturar sermão
Me encara, se prepara
Que eu vou jogar bem na sua cara
Writer(s): Giordano M. S. Dano Ashruf, Jefferson Almeida Dos Santos Jr, Boaz de Jong, Diplo, Umberto da Silva Tavares, Thomas Wesley Pentz, Pablo Luiz Bispo, Rodrigo Pereira Viela Antunes, Larissa de Macedo Machado, Boaz, Shareef Badloe, Arthur Magno Simoes Marques, Rashid M. S. Badloe, Afro Brothers Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

The 'Lean On' hitmakers popped it up as a free stream on SoundCloud, saying "MERRY CHRISTMAS. NEW ONE FEAT. @KESTHEBAND."

'Go Dung' follows the Know No Better EP that dropped this year, featuring the title track with Camila Cabello, Migos' Quavo and Travis Scott.

The eclectic collection also spawned the huge anthem 'Sua Cara', a collaboration with Brazilian superstars Anitta and Pabllo Vittar.

Major Lazer

Major Lazer are currently working on their fourth studio album Music Is the Weapon, the long-awaited follow-up to 2015's Peace Is The Mission.

The album was originally also scheduled for 2015 as the group had the ambitious plan of two albums in one year, although they have evidently decided to take their time instead.

If 'Go Dung' is anything to go by then we know it's going to be worth the wait.

Major Lazer - Go Dung (feat. Kes) by Major Lazer [OFFICIAL]

Words: Ross McNeilage

WATCH THE MUSIC VIDEO FOR MAJOR LAZER'S 'PARTICULA' BELOW

They told me everybody's 15 minutes in a different timezone
And since I have it at the moment
You the one I wanna shine my light on
Get your life, get your life, little mama
Won't you get your life on?
Ain't nothing cooler than the wrong moves
When you do 'em to the right song, the right song
Let's shoot this movie and put the shit on repeat
I hope this Mary's not making you fall asleep
Before we hit the road, put our phones on silent
Nobody's tryna bring sand to the beach
What would it take to change your plans for the weekend?
'Cause I am tryna kick it like EA
The whole thing, the pre-party, the pre-sex
Now we hit the Major League where the G's at

I like you, girl, in particula
You in particula
Said I like your waist in particula, ah ha, eh
I like you, girl, in particula, yeah
You in particula
Said I like your waist in particula, ah ha, eh

Come, come, give me the love, girl
Give me the love, girl, give me the love, girl
Come, come, come, give me the love, girl
Bring di dance and gimme some culture
Come, come, give me the love, girl

I wanna give you what I'm feeling here, yeah
Give me love one of these days
I know the first time I saw you there, yeah
Give me love one of these days
Carry, carry cary go
Na u sabi, mami, you already know
Carry, carry cary go
Me, I can't lie, oh
I like you, gal, in particular
Can I see your particulars?
I been screening you like una pelicula
So b-b-baby, let's stir it up, yeah
I, I've come to see you what's in your eyes
(Give me that love, girl)
Bia Bia Bia Baby

I like you, girl, in particula
You in particula
Said I like your waist in particula, ah ha, eh
I like you, girl, in particula, yeah
You in particula
Said I like your waist in particula, ah ha, eh

Come, come, give me the love, girl
Give me the love, girl, give me the love, girl
Come, come, come, give me the love, girl
Bring di dance and gimme some culture
Come, come, give me the love, girl

Give me the love, girl, give me the love, girl
Come, come, come, give me the love, girl
Bring di dance gyal, give me some culture
Come, come, give me the love, girl
Give me the love, girl, give me the love, girl
Come, come, come, give me the love, girl
Bring di dance gyal, give me some culture
Come, come, give me the love, girl

I like you, girl, in particula
You in particula
Said I like your waist in particula, ah ha, eh
I like you, girl, in particula, yeah
You in particula
Said I like your waist in particula, ah ha, eh
Writer(s): Philip Meckseper, Panshak Zamani, Jidenna Mobisson, Themba Sekowe, Nsikayezwe Ngcobo, Thomas Wesley Pentz, Patrick Okorie Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

