Major Lazer's New Video Features Brazillian Star Anitta and Drag Queen Pabllo Vittar

Major Lazer are back with a brand new music video for their single 'Sua Cara'.

YES. Less than a month after the electronic music trio debuted the critically acclaimed dance video for their Top 20 hit 'Know No Better (Ft. Travis Scott, Camila Cabello & Quavo), they are ready to wow us again with another spectacular visual.

'Sua Cara' features Brazillian superstar Anitta and infamous drag queen Pabllo Vittar.

The video is notable in that while being a fairly standard high budget music video - Diplo is surrounded by sexy women dancing in the desert and quadbikes - it features a drag queen front and centre, used not for comedy but for her sexual appeal.

Pabllo is hot and Major Lazer don't shy away from it. They embrace it.

diplo's awesome for giving anitta the spotlight, but to make pabllo, a drag queen, an equally lust-worthy babe in the video is even cooler pic.twitter.com/NeICXRoXEm — Bradley Stern (@MuuMuse) July 30, 2017

Pabllo first caught Major Lazer's attention with the video for his Portuguese version of 'Lean On'. Impressed by the rendition, the 'Cold Water' stars decided to work with Pabllo on a song for their new EP and they enlisted Anitta to feature on it too.

Anitta is starting to make a name for herself outside of Brazil now. As well as this, she just collaborated with Iggy Azalea on her latest single 'Switch' and is quickly beginning to amass her own international following alongside her adoring Brazillian fans.

Major Lazer

Major Lazer's Know No Better EP features an array of collaborations with international stars.

From Sean Paul and Busy Signal to Camila Cabello and J Balvin, the infamous producers decided to work with as wide an array of stars as possible on this project to build on their mission of "making the world smaller by making the party bigger."

We can't wait to see what video they make next.

