Malika Haqq

Khloe Kardashian Is "Overwhelmed" By Best Friend Malika Haqq's Pregnancy Announcement

Nothing says motherhood like #spon con...

Saturday, September 28, 2019 - 11:17

Malika Haqq - better known by her mononym Malika - may be most famous for being a BFF to the Kardashian-Jenner family but the time has come for her to focus on her own family.

Khloe Kardashian's best friend announced that she was pregnant last night on Instagram with a sponsored post that Kris Jenner would surely approve of.

"I listen to my heart, and I’ve decided that the rest of my life will be the best of my life," she wrote in the caption before stating: "I’m pregnant!"

"I didn't know when, I just knew one day," she continued. "God said it’s my turn, and I couldn’t be more grateful for the little spirit that grows inside of me. I am yours, baby, and you are mine."

The post - sponsored by pregnancy test branding Clearblue - shows Malika holding a positive pregnancy test with a huge grin on her face, for obvious reasons.

"Thank you, @Clearblue for being a CLEAR and intricate part of the most important test result of my life. 2020 baby! #ClearblueConfirmed#ClearbluePartner"

Congratulations and goodwill poured in from her long list of famous friends including Lala, Kelly Rowland, Cassie, Miguel, Christina Milian and more. Of course, her most famous friends chimed in immediately offering their love annd support, from Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian to her ultimate bestie Khloe.

"I am so beyond overwhelmed with love and happiness!!!!!!" Khlo-Money wrote in the comments. "God is GREAT!!!! We are all so blessed!!!! I love you and baby madly."

Malika hasn't said how far along she is through the pregnancy, nor has she confirmed if the father is her ex-boyfriend OT Genasis.

Regardless, she looks radiant and as long as mother and baby are happy and healthy that's all that matters. Congratulations, Malika!


