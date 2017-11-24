A Harley Quinn TV Show Is On The Way

Margot Robbie

Good news if you enjoyed Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, because we’re going to be seeing a LOT more of her over the coming years! As well as Suicide Squad 2, Gotham City Sirens and the Joker and Harley spin-off, it looks as though DC are planning a Harley Quinn TV show as well.

According to reports, the new show will be an animated series and is being created specifically for DC’s new streaming service. The idea is to make it an adult-oriented show, with Warner having reportedly reached out to Robbie to lend her voice to the character once more.

The new show will follow Harley’s attempts to make a name for herself in Gotham’s criminal underworld, and step out of the shadow of The Joker. She’ll be joined by Poison Ivy, as the two set about making Batman’s life a misery.

26 half-hour episodes have been commissioned at this stage, and although no release date has confirmed as yet, we’d expect the show to appear when the new streaming service launches next year. Get excited, puddin’.

