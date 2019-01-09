Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie Is Officially Starring In The Barbie Movie

Here's everything we know about the movie.

Wednesday, January 9, 2019 - 18:41

Break out the pastel pinks and start building the dream house, because Margot Robbie has OFFICIALLY been confirmed as Warner Bros.' big-screen Barbie. Not only that, but the Aussie star has also signed on to produce as well…

“Playing with Barbie promotes confidence, curiosity and communication throughout a child’s journey to self-discovery,” said Robbie in a statement that sounds like it’s come straight from Mattel’s press department. “Over the brand’s almost 60 years, Barbie has empowered kids to imagine themselves in aspirational roles from a princess to president.”

Margot Robbie will star as Barbie in the new movie / getty

“I’m so honoured to take on this role and produce a film that I believe will have a tremendously positive impact on children and audiences worldwide.” Amy Schumer and Anne Hathaway had both been rumoured for the role over the years.

Next on the agenda? WHO WILL PLAY KEN? Our money is on an all-Australian double-act between Robbie and Chris Hemsworth. Make it happen, Warner… make it happen.

