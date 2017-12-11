Official Christmas Number 1 2017: The Contenders

It's that time of year again. Christmas is near and the year is almost over. Things are quietening down in the music world right now as festivities kick off. One major music moment remains though. We're still yet to find out this year's Christmas Number 1.

In the past, we've seen everything take the top spot from perfect pop balladry ('2 Become 1', 'I Will Always Love You') to talent show coronation singles ('Sound of the Underground', 'Hallelujah'). Last year it was Clean Bandit with their huge 'Rockabye'.

Who looks set to become the heir to Clean Bandit's throne? Find out below...

The most obvious choice for the Christmas crown is Ed Sheeran. The 'Shape of You' singer is currently scaling the UK singles charts with his new hit song 'Perfect', thanks in part to a surprise remix with Beyoncé? Can he hold onto the top spot though?

Hot on his heels are this year's X Factor winners Rak-Su with 'Dimelo', Rita Ora with 'Anywhere', Camila Cabello with 'Havana', Big Shaq with 'Man's Not Hot' and even Clean Bandit again with their brand new Julia Michaels collaboration 'I Miss You'.

With 'I Miss You' gaining streams, it could be two years in a row for the band.

That being said there's lots of festive tracks that could give all of these contemporary bops a run for their money. The Pogues' 'Fairytale of New York' is as popular as ever and Ariana Grande's 'Santa Tell Me' is quickly becoming a Christmas classic.

Meanwhile, WHAM!'s 'Last Christmas' is already in this week's Top 10 and there is even a new campaign to get it to Number 1. This Christmas marks one year since George Michael passed away and fans want to pay tribute to him on the UK charts.

Likewise, Mariah Carey's holiday staple 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' is a serious contender for the coveted spot this year. It's currently Number 5 on the charts and it looks set to rise even higher due to unprecedented streams at the moment.

If either 'Last Christmas' or 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' manages to climb up to the top spot this year, it will be the first time that they have hit Number 1 on the UK singles chart. Both tracks have shockingly only peaked at Number 2 before.

Outside of festive classics and current hits, there are a few songs that have been and are being released specifically to vie for this year's Christmas Number 1. The two main ones being massive new charity singles that could become chart-toppers.

Pop Idol victor Michelle McManus has teamed up with The Choirs with Purpose (the Lewisham & Greenwich NHS Choir, the Missing People Choir etc.) to cover Paul McCartney's 'We All Stand Together' in aid of each choir's amazing charity work.

Meanwhile, Michael Ball and Alfie Boe are joining forces with a celebrity line-up starring Gareth Malone and Jason Manford for a rendition of Morecambe and Wise's 'Bring Me Sunshine' in aid of the brilliant Rays of Sunshine Children’s Charity.

'We All Stand Together' is out now and 'Bring Me Sunshine' is out this Friday.

Any of these big hits, festive classics and new songs could take the crown.

And of course, there is still time for a surprise release to take the top spot.

Who would you like to see become this year's Christmas Number 1?

Come back on December 22nd to find out who it ends up being.

Words: Sam Prance

