Mariah Carey Is Bringing Her Christmas Shows to the UK

The Queen of Christmas is about to make the UK a whole lot more festive!

Mariah Carey has announced she's bringing a very special Christmas show to the UK for a one-off run this December.

What more could you want for Christmas?

Besides being one of the most successful singer-songwriters of all time, Carey has become the undisputed festive queen thanks to her legendary hit 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' that soundtracks our holidays every year.

She will celebrate the festive season with her All I Want For Christmas Is You concerts in Manchester on December 10 and London on December 11.

"#UK #Lambs, prepare to get festive! I'm so excited to bring my 'All I Want For Christmas' concert series to Manchester + London this December! 🎄🎅" she announced today.

The 'Heartbreaker' superstar celebrated the 20th anniversary of her Merry Christmas album with a Christmas concert series in New York in 2014 and it has now become an annual tradition, with this year's festivities moving to Las Vegas for American fans.

She's been telling us for years for she wants for Christmas, so why don't we give her it this year?

Tickets go on sale this Friday...

By Ross McNeilage

