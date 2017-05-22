Mariah Carey Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Manchester Attack Victim Martyn Hett

Mariah Carey has paid tribute to one of the victims of the Manchester attack after discovering he was a huge fan of hers.

The singer took to Instagram to share a photo of Martyn Hett, who was confirmed as the tenth person of the explosion which killed 22 and injured 59 at Ariana Grande’s concert.

“Devastated to learn that one of the victims in Manchester was part of the #Lambily. RIP Martyn Hett. We will cherish your memory forever," she wrote in the caption.

She continued: “His family and all the families affected are in my thoughts and prayers. MC."

Martyn had previously posted a snap of himself wearing a Mariah tee, and his Twitter bio even read: “My life peaked when I met Mariah Carey.”

While his family released a statement through the Greater Manchester Police, saying he “just happened to be at the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Name a more iconic duo Name a more iconic duo A post shared by Martyn Hett (@martynhett) on May 22, 2017 at 11:22am PDT

“Words cannot describe the generosity and kindness our families have received over the last few days,” they added.

“We are overwhelmed with the amount of lives he has touched and the kind words that are being said about him.

“Martyn was the icon of all our lives. His infectious laugh and his niche sense of humour will stay with us forever. He lived for every moment of every day and fitted an entire lifetime of memories into his 29 years.”

Our thoughts are with the victims and their families at this difficult time.

Watch all of the latest celeb news you need to catch up on…