Mario Kart

An Accidental Offensive Gesture Had To Be Removed From Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Monday, May 22, 2017 - 11:23

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has been patched to remove an accidental offensive hand gesture.

Nintendo
Although Inkling Girl’s fist pump celebration isn’t considered offensive in the UK (nor in Japan, where the game was developed), in other countries - including Brazil, France, Italy, Poland, Portugal, and Spain - the meaning differs, translating into a raft of different things, from the equivalent to giving someone the middle finger, to, er, disrespecting someone’s mother. Whoops.

The replacement is subtle, but rather than putting her left hand on her right arm and pumping, Inking Girl now simply makes a fist-pump action with just her right arm. Here, you can see the difference yourself thanks to NeoGAF user Neiteio.

Nintendo
And that’s not all that’s changed, either. Other tweaks and improvements to the game on Nintendo Switch include a change to permit players to see opponents’ names in the rearview mirror in online matches, starting positions on the track now “properly reflect” the order in which players join, tournament clocks now show real-world times, and up to two players can spectate a friend group whilst waiting to join in with the action (and if you have 100+ friends, you can create a friend lobby).

Nintendo have also removed the invincibility period after a spin-out or crash in online matches, "Worldwide" and "Regional" modes add players to Mirror and 200cc matches less often, and - best of all, perhaps - Driver Miis now properly showing facial expressions. Yay!

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx

21 Secret Easter Eggs Hidden In 'The Legend Of Zelda: Breath of the Wild' That Will Blow Your Mind

  • What makes this shrine so special isn’t just the spirit orb waiting for you inside, its the shrine’s name ‘Oman Au’ which is actually an anagram for Aonuma as in “Eiji Aonuma”, the producer of Breath of the Wild.
    YouTube/The Easter Egg Hunter
    1 of 21
  • Remember all those fake swords you came across whilst searching for the Master Sword in ‘A Link to the Past’? Near the start of BOTW a similar bluff is set up when you stumble across a sword that looks masterful but turns out to be a rusty dud.
    YouTube/Zeltik
    2 of 21
  • The old man in the game is said to be a direct reference to the old man in the original Legend of Zelda who gives Link his sword. Whilst in the original game you start by entering a cave to greet him, in BOTW you exit a cave before greeting him.
    YouTube/Zeltik
    3 of 21
  • The divine beasts’ names are references to characters from earlier in the series: Vah Ruta is said to reference Ruto, the Zora princess of Ocarina of Time, whilst Vah Naboris is said to be named after a Gerudo hero known as Nabooru.
    YouTube/ZackScottGames
    4 of 21
  • Twitter user @Venick409 posted a genius way to get around without the use of a glider. Smash into a rock until its piping hot, then hop on just before it shoots off into the sky.
    Twitter/Venick409
    5 of 21
  • Wanna ride around on a giant horse? Who doesn’t?! Ganon’s horse can be found exactly here.
    YouTube/BeardBear
    6 of 21
  • Recognise the Temple of Time from 'Ocarina of Time’ in this scene? Speed up the background melody whilst walking through the temple’s ruins and you’ll also recognise the memorable ‘Song of Time’ which played whenever you entered the Temple of Time.
    YouTube/The Easter Egg Hunter
    7 of 21
  • Wanna dress like ‘Dark Link’ from Ocarina of Time (complete with “night speed” boost)? Seek out the vendor named Kilton who likes to trade in monster parts. 4,000 monster points gets you the costume!
    YouTube/Arekkz Gaming
    8 of 21
  • Additional classic costumes can be accessed by enabling amiibo functionality in your settings. Once activated, a proximity marker will show you where items will drop, with chests occasionally containing costume items you can then collect.
    YouTube/Arekkz Gaming
    9 of 21
  • Spectacle Rock, which first appeared in the original 1986 release during the First Quest appears again in Breath of the Wild. It can be found on the edge of the Gerudo Desert, south of Gerudo Canyon.
    YouTube/Looper
    10 of 21
  • Linebeck Island meanwhile takes its name from the cowardly Captain last seen in Phantom Hourglass.
    Nintendo
    11 of 21
  • Parallels to older games continue when you take a look at the flowers surrounding the Master Sword in the game’s official E3 trailer and compare them to the flowers surrounding the Master Sword you find in ‘A Link to the Past’.
    YouTube/Looper
    12 of 21
  • Whilst watchman Botrick’s striking resemblance to President Satoru Iwata may actually be a deliberate move by Nintendo to pay tribute to its former leader who sadly passed away in 2015.
    YouTube/Seaniccus
    13 of 21
  • As in previous Zelda entries, the cuccos are still regarded as a sacred species so any attempts to harm a cucco continuously will result in a flock of cucco’s attacking you.
    YouTube/Chris Bradel
    14 of 21
  • . In contrast, throwing a cucco at an enemy so that they attack it and incur the wrath of a cucco flock is a pretty genius move that may prove useful in defeating certain foes.
    YouTube/Master0fHyrule
    15 of 21
  • As you may have heard, the ancient Hylian script in the game has scrambled words that can be decoded. Whilst most translations are pretty straightforward, “All Your Base Are “ found in this shrine actually references the 1989 video game Zero Wing.
    YouTube/Chamber of Sages
    16 of 21
  • And “It’s dangerous to go alone” translated from the script viewed through Link’s scope here, is in fact a partial quote from the 1986 game.
    YouTube/The Easter Egg Hunter
    17 of 21
  • One fan is said to have even translated some symbols from the game’s Master Edition packaging to reveal the phrase "The Hyrule Fantasy", the subtitle of the original Zelda game that was released over 30 years ago in Japan.
    Nintendo
    18 of 21
  • Fancy a ride on Link's beloved horse Epona from previous games? You can unlock the best horse ever by using the Link amiibo figurine that came out with Super Smash Bros. for Wii U.
    YouTube/Eurogamer
    19 of 21
  • Similarly, Wolf Link can be unlocked by using the Twilight Princess Wolf Link.
    YouTube/Eurogamer
    20 of 21
  • Lastly, just southeast of Hyrule Castle you'll find ‘Ranch Ruins’ which upon closer inspection bares lots of similarities to Ocarina of Time's Lon Lon Ranch. Might this be a clue as to when BOTW takes place in the expansive Zelda timeline?
    YouTube/Tusken Raiders
    21 of 21

Latest News

11 Reality Stars Who ALWAYS Manage To Stumble Into Major Drama

Behind The Glitter: Hey Violet Talk Us Through Their ‘Break My Heart’ Video

Kendall Jenner Wore Jorts On The Red Carpet At Cannes

This Is Why Tove Lo Tattooed An Actual Vagina On Her Body

Bella Hadid And Anthony Joshua Have Been ‘Flirting Up A Storm’ After Meeting At GQ Party

Liam Payne Confirms Ed Sheeran ‘Strip That Down’ Cameo

Liam Payne Jokes He’s Worried He’s About To Ruin Ed Sheeran’s Number One Single Streak

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

An Accidental Offensive Gesture Had To Be Removed From Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Drake Beats Adele’s Billboard Awards Record With 13 Wins

YAS! Just Tattoo Of Us Is Commissioned For A Second Series And Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Are BACK!

Who Is Abbie Holborn? Everything You Need To Know About The Geordie Shore Star

Life Is Strange

Life Is Strange 2 Is Coming & We’re Already Freaking Out About Making The Wrong Decisions

Vanessa Hudgens Rapped A Nicki Minaj Verse At The Billboard Music Awards And The Crowd Went Wild

The Witcher 3

Everything We Know About The Witcher Netflix Show

Charlotte Crosby Admits She'd Be Well Up For A Geordie Shore Reunion And The World Is Alright Again

5 Little Mix Collaborations That We NEED To Happen

Charlotte Crosby rages as Stephen Bear bails on his tattoo

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Charlotte Crosby RAGES And Labels Stephen Bear An 'Absolute Pr*ck' After He Bails On Their Joint Tattoos

Kris Jenner Has Actually Offered To Be A Surrogate For Kim Kardashian

Beyoncé Celebrated Her Unborn Twins With The Most Insane Push Party

Liam Payne Reckons Zayn Malik Feels ‘Hurt And Scorned’ Towards His One Direction Years

More From Mario Kart

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Games

An Accidental Offensive Gesture Had To Be Removed From Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Games

Cute New Mario Kart Characters And Battle Modes Revealed!

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Games

New Mario Kart 8 Deluxe SECRET CHARACTER Unveiled - Here's How To Unlock Him

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Games

Weird New Mario Kart Ad Shows A Guy Pooping

MARIO KART 8
Movies

Robots Can Play Mario Kart Now And They'd Probably Beat Us TBH

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Jemma Lucy Gropes Topless Chantelle Connelly's Boobs In A Shared Steamy Naked Shower

Charlotte Crosby rages as Stephen Bear bails on his tattoo
TV Shows

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Charlotte Crosby RAGES And Labels Stephen Bear An 'Absolute Pr*ck' After He Bails On Their Joint Tattoos

Stephen Bear Charlotte Crosby Birthday Present
Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Sliced Stephen Bear's Penis Open In An Excruciating Sex Accident

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison’s Boyfriend Has Banned Her From Taking Topless Selfies

TV Shows

Who Is Elettra Lamborghini? Everything You Need To Know About The Geordie Shore Star

Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear react to Jess Impiazzi&#039;s new tattoo
TV Shows

Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Reckon Jess Impiazzi Stitched Up Her Fiancé On Just Tattoo Of Us - EXCLUSIVE

Celebrity

7 Reality Show Crossover Fights That Got Nasty AF

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Admits She'd Be Well Up For A Geordie Shore Reunion And The World Is Alright Again

Zahida Allen breaks down after kissing Scotty T on Geordie Shore
TV Shows

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Sob! Emosh Zahida Allen Breaks Down After Scotty T Neck On

Holly Hagan is a living Barbie Doll now
Celebrity

Holly Hagan Rocks The Real Life Barbie Doll Look In New Insta Selfie

Holly Hagan gets her revenge on Kyle Christie on Just Tattoo Of Us
TV Shows

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Holly Hagan Finally Gets Her Brutal Revenge On Kyle Christie With MASSIVE Face Tattoo

Celebrity

You’ll Never Guess Which Two '13 Reasons Why' Actors Are Dating IRL