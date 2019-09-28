Mark Ronson

Mark Ronson Clears Up The "Embarrassing" Sapiosexuality Story

The super producer's words were taken out of context...

Saturday, September 28, 2019 - 12:15

Mark Ronson has finally addressed the controversy surrounding his supposed 'coming out' as sapiosexual last week and - surprise! - he didn't say what Good Morning Britain said he did.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, the 'Late Night Feelings' producer described the narrative created by the "tabloid" show "embarrassing".

Getty Images

He detailed how the non-story unfolded from one simple comment he made after being positioned by the show's hosts, who then went on to declare it his sexual identity, which he misunderstood at the time.

"I went to sit down and talk about my album and things that I actually know about," he told Rolling Stone. "They had previously aired a segmet on sapiosexuality and they're like 'Mark, how do you feel about sapiosexuality?' and I was like 'well, what is it?" and they said 'When you're attracted to intelligence' and I was like 'that sounds great, of course. Who wouldn't be?'"

Getty Images

"So, I said yeah and they were like, basically, "so that's it everybody, Mark Ronsonn identifies himself with sapiosexual" and that was it."

"Then I got back to the hotel two hours later and I saw this thing that said "Mark Ronson, he outs himself as sapiosexual" which sounds like I went on a TV show like 'guys... I have some big news.'"

"The fact that I would ever go on and declare myself as a heterosexual, white male a part of any marginalised community was terrifying to me - or just, like, embarrassing."

"I would like to come out and say I do not consider myself a part of any marginalised community."

Well, there you have it, folks. Don't just believe the headlines or the tweets, especially depending on the source.

