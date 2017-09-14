Mark Ronson Is Being Sued For 'Uptown Funk' Again

Doh
Doh doh doh, doh doh doh
Doh doh
Doh doh doh, doh doh doh
Doh doh
Doh doh doh, doh doh doh
Doh doh
Aaaaaow!
This shit, that ice cold
Michelle Pfeiffer, that white gold
This one, for them hood girls
Them good girls, straight masterpieces
Stylin', while in
Livin' it up in the city
Got Chucks on with Saint Laurent
Gotta kiss myself, I'm so pretty
I'm too hot (hot damn)
Called a police and a fireman
I'm too hot (hot damn)
Make a dragon wanna retire, man
I'm too hot (hot damn)
Say my name, you know who I am
I'm too hot (hot damn)
Am I bad 'bout that money?
Break it down
Girls hit your hallelujah (wooh)
Girls hit your hallelujah (wooh)
Girls hit your hallelujah (wooh)
'Cause Uptown Funk gon' give it to you (wooh)
'Cause Uptown Funk gon' give it to you
'Cause Uptown Funk gon' give it to you
Saturday night, and we in the spot
Don't believe me, just watch, come on!
Don't believe me, just watch
Don't believe me, just watch
Don't believe me, just watch
Don't believe me, just watch
Don't believe me, just watch
Hey, hey, hey, oh!
Stop
Wait a minute
Fill my cup, put some liquor in it
Take a sip, sign a check
Julio, get the stretch
Ride to Harlem, Hollywood, Jackson, Mississippi
If we show up, we gon' show out
Smoother than a fresh jar of skippy
I'm too hot (hot damn)
Called a police and a fireman
I'm too hot (hot damn)
Make a dragon wanna retire, man
I'm too hot (hot damn, hot damn)
Bitch, say my name, you know who I am
I'm too hot (hot damn)
Am I bad 'bout that money?
Break it down
Girls hit your hallelujah (wooh)
Girls hit your hallelujah (wooh)
Girls hit your hallelujah (wooh)
'Cause Uptown Funk gon' give it to you (wooh)
'Cause Uptown Funk gon' give it to you
'Cause Uptown Funk gon' give it to you
Saturday night, and we in the spot
Don't believe me, just watch, come on!
Don't believe me, just watch
Don't believe me, just watch
Don't believe me, just watch
Don't believe me, just watch
Don't believe me, just watch
Hey, hey, hey, oh!
Before we leave
I'mma tell y'all a lil' something
Uptown Funk you up
Uptown Funk you up
Uptown Funk you up
Uptown Funk you up
I said Uptown Funk you up
Uptown Funk you up
Uptown Funk you up
Uptown Funk you up
Come on, dance, jump on it
If you sexy than flaunt it
If you freaky than own it
Don't brag about it, come show me
Come on, dance, jump on it
If you sexy than flaunt it
Well, it's Saturday night, and we in the spot
Don't believe me, just watch, come on!
Don't believe me, just watch
Don't believe me, just watch
Don't believe me, just watch
Don't believe me, just watch
Don't believe me, just watch
Hey, hey, hey, oh!
Uptown Funk you up
Uptown Funk you up (say what?)
Uptown Funk you up
Uptown Funk you up
Uptown Funk you up
Uptown Funk you up (say what?)
Uptown Funk you up
Uptown Funk you up
Uptown Funk you up
Uptown Funk you up (say what?)
Uptown Funk you up
Uptown Funk you up
Uptown Funk you up
Uptown Funk you up (say what?)
Uptown Funk you up
Writer(s): Rudolph Taylor, Lonnie Simmons, Robert Lynn Wilson, Charles Wilson, Jeffrey Bhasker, Mark Ronson, Devon Christopher Gallaspy, Phillip Martin Ii Lawrence, Nicholaus Joseph Williams, Ronnie James Wilson, Peter Gene Hernandez
Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com
Hide the lyrics