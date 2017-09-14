Mark Ronson

Mark Ronson Is Being Sued For 'Uptown Funk' Again

It's the fourth time the hit has been accused of copyright...

Thursday, September 14, 2017 - 17:47

We're starting to wonder if Mark Ronson regrets releasing 'Uptown Funk'.

It might be an absolute banger and is one of the most successful songs of the decade but the producer is now being sued for the second time over copyright infringement, this time by Lastrada Entertainment.

The company own the rights to Roger and Zapp's 1980 song 'More Bounce To The Ounce', which they claim Ronson and singer Bruno Mars copied. Uh oh.

View the lyrics

The lawsuit argues that Mars' vocals copy a whole 48 seconds of 'More Bounce' and claims that Ronson has even named Roger and Zapp as musical influences in the past, NME reports.

Lastrada Entertainment aren't just suing Mark Ronson, though! They're also going after Sony, Spotify, Apple and several producers.

Ronson has previously credited members of The Gap Band as songwriters after comparisons were made to their song 'Oops! Upside Your Head', while the group Collage sued both the producer and Bruno last year.

A Serbian singer named Viktorija has also claimed the song copied her music, although she didn't go as far to sue over it.

I mean, will this ever end? I feel stressed just thinking about it...

By Ross McNeilage

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

WATCH BRUNO MARS' 'THAT'S WHAT I LIKE' VIDEO WITH ZENDAYA BELOW

View the lyrics

Latest News

Mark Ronson Is Being Sued For 'Uptown Funk' Again

Munroe Bergdorf Lands Campaign With Illamasqua After Being Fired By L'Oreal

First They Killed My Father

Angelina Jolie Reveals What Will Make You Emotional In 'First They Killed My Father'

Get to Know: Jacob Plant

Check Out These Proper Mint Spoilers From Geordie Shore Series 15 Episode #4!

The Extravagant Gift Gaz Beadle Bought Emma McVey In Honour Of Her Birthday

Lady Gaga Wasn't Impressed By Madonna's "Reductive" Diss

Jessie Ware Debuts New Glasshouse Track Called 'Alone' and It's Stunning

Chloe Ferry Reveals The One Event That Would Result In Her Leaving Geordie Shore

Jemma Lucy Has Challenged Katie Price To An Actual Fight After Discovering Ruthless Comments Made While She Was In CBB

Lethal Bizzle Teaching Dame Judi Dench How To Rap Is The Best Thing You'll See All Day

Dua Lipa and Gallant Honour Amy Winehouse With Amazing 'Tears Dry On Their Own' Cover

Selena Gomez and best friend Francia Raisa

Who Is Francia Raisa? Selena Gomez's Best Friend Who Donated Her Kidney

Lorde Is Releasing a 'Homemade Dynamite' Remix with Khalid, SZA and Post Malone Today

People Are Losing Their Minds Over Cole And Dylan Sprouse's Lookalike Dad

Cheryl And Sarah Harding Share Sweet Exchange After Three Years Without Speaking

Selena Gomez Reveals She Had To Have A Kidney Transplant Over The Summer

Justin Bieber Said He Made Marilyn Manson "Relevant" and He's Not Happy About It

Marnie Simpson Has Some Explosive Advice For A Troll Who Made THIS Remark About Her Exes

Medics Called As Charlotte Crosby Throws Up During Celebrity Ghost Hunt Live

More From Mark Ronson

Mark Ronson Is Being Sued For 'Uptown Funk' Again

Music

Lady Gaga Explains The Inspiration Behind New Album ‘Joanne’

Music

Bruno Mars Is Back With New Single ‘24K Magic’ And It’s Pure Gold

Music

Mark Ronson & Lady Gaga Talking About Working Together Will Make You Really Happy

Mark Ronson

Summer Breaking / Daffodils (Ft. Kevin Parker)

Music

These Are The Best Selling British Songs Of The Decade So Far...

The Official Top 50 Best Selling Brits Of The Decade

Music

These Songs Are Officially The Biggest Of 2015

The Official Top 20 Urban Singles Of 2015

The Official UK Top 40 Singles Of 2015

MTV.co.uk's 50 Most Watched Music Videos Of 2015

Music

FKA twigs Up For 3 Music Producers Guild Awards. #Skillz

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Gaz Beadle Drops A Relationship Bombshell On The House As He Finally Returns Following Emma McVey Split

Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn Has A Stern Word For Haters Who Called Out Her Stained Bed Sheet

Gaz Beadle Shares Selfie With Pregnant Emma McVey After Returning From Australia

The Extravagant Gift Gaz Beadle Bought Emma McVey In Honour Of Her Birthday

Geordie Shore&#039;s Marnie Simpson breaks down ahead of Aaron Chalmers&#039; MMA fight

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Marnie Simpson Breaks Down As Aaron Chalmers Takes To The MMA Ring And WINS His First Fight

Aaron Chalmers Wants To Fight Marty McKenna In The Ring Ahead Of Latest Bamma Match

Chloe Ferry Reveals The One Event That Would Result In Her Leaving Geordie Shore

Medics Called As Charlotte Crosby Throws Up During Celebrity Ghost Hunt Live

Selena Gomez and best friend Francia Raisa

Who Is Francia Raisa? Selena Gomez's Best Friend Who Donated Her Kidney

MTV Breaks Wants YOU To Join Us At MTV EMA 2017 In London

Is This Solid Proof That Stephanie Davis Is Dating Marnie Simpson's Ex Ricky Rayment?

TV Shows

Gaz Beadle Explains Why He Was 'Acting Single' In The New Series Of Geordie Shore