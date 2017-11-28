Aaron Chalmers Has His Say On Ex Marnie Simpson Moving In With Casey Johnson

Aaron Chalmers has come forward to comment on reports that Marnie Simpson has purchased a house with boyfriend Casey Johnson just five months into their relationship.

The Geordie Shore lad has always been Marnie’s biggest fan, and has now revealed that he couldn’t be “happier” that his ex-girlfriend has found happiness with her Single AF co-star.

In an interview with OK! Online ahead of his BAMMA MMA fight in Newcastle, Aaron said: "I spoke to Marnie last week, Obviously it’s a big move for her. It makes sense for her to move, as all of her work is in London. She’s not even a fan of Newcastle.

"Like I’ve always said, me and Marnie are really good friends, so if she’s happy obviously I’m happy."

Aaron insisted that there’s never been any bad blood between himself and Marnie, and explained that he, Gary Beadle, and Marnie will always have an unbreakable friendship.

"We still remain friends – me and Marnie literally just get on like a house on fire. It was always me Marnie and Gaz, and when Gaz wasn’t there, it was just me and Marnie. That’s how it should be.

Summing up how he feels about the situation, Aaron - who has since embarked on a relationship with Talia Oatway - responded: “She’s my ex, but I don’t really look at her like that – she’s a really good friend."