Big Brother 2017: Marnie Simpson Leaps To Charlotte Crosby's Defense As Kayleigh Morris Reignites Feud

Marnie Simpson has stuck up for her pal Charlotte Crosby on Big Brother after housemate Kayleigh Morris has made some none-too-flattering comments about her honest opinion of the Just Tattoo Of Us presenter.

Now that the Geordie Shore gal has entered the house, Marns has leaped to her friend's defense after stumbling into a conversation between Gemma Collins and Kayleigh about their longstanding feud.

Instagram

For a little refresher, upon first learning about Marnie being one of the VIP guests to enter the house, Kayleigh raged: "Her best mate is someone I'm not allowed to go anywhere near

"I hate Charlotte Crosby and you put her f***ing best friend in and when I look at Marnie I just think of f***ing Charlotte and it's angering me every f***ing second," she added.

Channel 5

The fued between Kayleigh and Charlotte stems from the time Char slept with Kayleigh's ex Adam Gabriel on Ex On The Beach , and hasn't been helped by the fact current boyf Conrad Williams has a giant tattoo of Char's face on his thigh.

"My f***ing boyfriend has Charlotte Crosby's f***ing tattoo on his f***ing leg, I'm sick of it," she fumed.

Channel 5

In tonight's episode, Kayleigh opens up to Gemma about the tension between her and Marns: "I don't know Marnie, but obviously her friend [Charlotte Crosby] I would literally kill if I had the chance to. And obviously I'm trying to distance myself.

Explaining that she felt Char "publicly humiliated" her on TV, the 28-year-old said she's struggling with how to act around Marnie: "I'm unaware of how to be around her, because that's her friend."

When Marns walked into the conversation, Kayleigh made an attempt to smooth out their differences: "I know I've met you before Marns, and we've been fine," she began.

Channel 5

But pointing out that Kayleigh has made some rude comments about Char in the past, Marns said: "The only reason I have a problem with you is because of the things you've said in the press about Charlotte and stuff. I just don't know why, because she's so lovely."

As for what Char makes of the whole situation, she made her feelings plain by revealing that she hopes Marnie will "put some people in their place" during her time on the show. Oh boy. It looks like we can expect yet more drama.

Big Brother continues at 10pm on Channel 5 tonight.