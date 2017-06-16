Big Brother 2017: Marnie Simpson Goes Into Detail About Watching Lewis Bloor Cheat On Her

Marnie Simpson has opened up in heartbreaking detail about the moment she watched the tape of ex Lewis Bloor cheating on her after branding the two girls involved "scum."

Speaking about the situation to Gemma Collins and Nicola McLean on Big Brother, the Geordie Shore star began: "I watched the video of him cheating on us.

"Cause I got tagged in this video and he was in the bed with her and she was on top of him but the quilt was over them and they were, like, kissing."

Channel 5

After watching the video, Marns reached out to one of the girls involved for an explanation: "It looked like they were having sex but I wasn’t sure, so I messaged her."

Adding that the fact it all happened on Valentine's Day made it a thousand times worse, she said: "There was music on. He obviously didn’t know that they were getting filmed. He took two of them back to the hotel – on Valentine night of all nights.’

copyright [Getty]

Marnie then went into detail about the conversation she had with the girl in the tape: "She went “Just so you’re aware, I was fully clothed under the covers we didn’t have sex and I’m really sorry.

"I was like “why did you release it? why didn’t you just send it to me?” She just gave us a stupid excuse and said “sorry”. I said, “Girls like you aren’t sorry. You’re scum.'"

We're just glad our Marns stood up for herself.

Big Brother continues at 9pm on Channel 5 tonight



