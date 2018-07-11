Can You Spot What’s Different About Marnie Simpson In All These Recent Headshots?

Marnie Simpson has never been a huge fan of slapping on loads of make-up but one thing she does like to switch up on a day-to-day basis is the colour of her customised contact lenses.

The former Geordie Shore lass is often promoting her iSpyEyes range on social-media and she’s now dropped a bunch of images that prove how much of a difference changing your eye colour can have on your overall look.

Let's check out some of the Geordie Shore star's uncanny af celebrity lookalikes...

The 26-year-old has modelled a selection of the lenses over her natural brown shade, with the pictures proving that even the most subtle colours still show up on darker eyes.

Having previously declared that Olive Tree is her favourite colour, Marnie said: “It’s a lovely natural greeny colour and it's so natural I can wear it during the day and it doesn't look too much. People always comment on my eye colour when I wear these saying what a lovely colour they are. Great for changing your look up!"

iSpyEyes

On the site, she opened up about her decision to drop the range of lenses online: “I’ve been wearing coloured contact lenses since the age of 19 and I know everything there is to know about them," she said. "I have probably tried every single brand on the market!

iSpyEyes

She continued: “Most of you will have noticed that my eye colour changed all the time on Geordie Shore and these lenses are the ones I wear! I’m not a huge fan of heavy make up so to make my look stronger I accessorise with different coloured contact lenses.”

So there it is. Proof that you don't have to wait until Halloween to try something new.