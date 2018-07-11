Marnie Simpson

Can You Spot What’s Different About Marnie Simpson In All These Recent Headshots?

The former Geordie Shore lass looks different in every image, and it's not the hair...

Wednesday, July 11, 2018 - 15:03

Marnie Simpson has never been a huge fan of slapping on loads of make-up but one thing she does like to switch up on a day-to-day basis is the colour of her customised contact lenses.

The former Geordie Shore lass is often promoting her iSpyEyes range on social-media and she’s now dropped a bunch of images that prove how much of a difference changing your eye colour can have on your overall look.

Let's check out some of the Geordie Shore star's uncanny af celebrity lookalikes... 

The 26-year-old has modelled a selection of the lenses over her natural brown shade, with the pictures proving that even the most subtle colours still show up on darker eyes. 

Having previously declared that Olive Tree is her favourite colour, Marnie said: “It’s a lovely natural greeny colour and it's so natural I can wear it during the day and it doesn't look too much. People always comment on my eye colour when I wear these saying what a lovely colour they are. Great for changing your look up!"

iSpyEyes

On the site, she opened up about her decision to drop the range of lenses online: “I’ve been wearing coloured contact lenses since the age of 19 and I know everything there is to know about them," she said. "I have probably tried every single brand on the market! 

iSpyEyes

She continued: “Most of you will have noticed that my eye colour changed all the time on Geordie Shore and these lenses are the ones I wear! I’m not a huge fan of heavy make up so to make my look stronger I accessorise with different coloured contact lenses.”

So there it is. Proof that you don't have to wait until Halloween to try something new. 

 

 

Latest News

B Young
Get To Know: B Young
This Love Island Star Has Just Quit The Villa Because ‘It’s The Right Thing To Do’
Charlotte Crosby Does The Most Brutal Thing To Get Over Her Ex Boyfriends
This Is How Much Money Kim Kardashian Earns From A Single Instagram Post
Marnie Simpson reveals she got a VHC piercing
Marnie Simpson Admits To Piercing THIS Very Delicate Body Part And Talks Casey Johnson's 'Size'
Childish Gambino performing live at Lollapalooza 2014
Childish Gambino Drops “Summer Pack” Surprise Singles
People Aren’t Happy About Forbes Describing Kylie Jenner As A ‘Self-Made’ Billionaire
Celebrities who reversed their plastic surgery
From Kylie Jenner To Kim Kardashian: 8 Celebs Who Reversed Their Plastic Surgery
‘Barbie Feet’ Is The Fastest Route To Having A Celebrity Inspired Instagram
Celebs who totally changed their accents
From Liam Payne To Lindsay Lohan: 8 Times Celebs Totally Changed Their Accents And The Internet Was Beyond Confused
Can You Spot What’s Different About Marnie Simpson In All These Recent Headshots?
twenty one pilots Drop TWO Tracks & Announce New Album ‘Trench’
4 Reasons You Need To Start Playing Football
olly alexander years and years palo santo london
Years & Years’ Palo Santo Party In London Was Out Of This World
This Instagram Model Got Bitten By A Shark During An Impromptu Photoshoot
Years &amp; Years performing live at Roundhouse, London
Years & Years Debut New Song 'Valentino' Featuring MNEK Live Onstage In London
Vicky Pattison Reveals Heartbreaking Reason Behind Those John Noble Split Rumours
Geordie Shore: Everything You Need To Know About Series 17
Boyfriend of late Love Island star Sophie Gradon is found dead
Tributes Pour In As Sophie Gradon's Boyfriend Aaron Armstrong Dies Weeks After Her Death
Just Tattoo Of Us: Everything You Need To Know About Series 3

More From Marnie Simpson

Marnie Simpson reveals she got a VHC piercing
Marnie Simpson Admits To Piercing THIS Very Delicate Body Part And Talks Casey Johnson's 'Size'
Can You Spot What’s Different About Marnie Simpson In All These Recent Headshots?
People Are All Leaving The Exact Same Comment On This Picture Of Marnie Simpson
Marnie Simpson Gets FIVE New Piercings And Says She's 'Addicted'
Geordie Shore’s Marnie Simpson Has Something To Say About Her Corrective Nose Job Surgery
You Need To See The Throwback Video Marnie Simpson Posted For Her And Casey Johnson’s Anniversary
Marnie Simpson
Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson Celebrate One Year Anniversary | MTV UK
Marnie Simpson Insists Casey Johnson Would Never Cheat On Her In Emotional Message
Marnie Simpson Strips COMPLETELY Naked And Takes The Title For Skinny Dip Queen
Marnie Simpson Reveals Casey Johnson's Surprisingly Tiny Body Part
Marnie Simpson
Marnie Simpson Discovers Something Tiny On Casey Johnson's Body | MTV Celeb
Casey Johnson
Casey Johnson Ruthlessly Imitates Marnie Simpson's Belfies | MTV Celeb

Trending Articles

THIS Geordie Shore Star Just Announced She's Pregnant
Geordie Shore&#039;s Aaron Chalmers defends his decision to get a blacked out tattoo on his arm
Aaron Chalmers Bites Back After Trolls Go In On His Tattoos In This Pic
Vicky Pattison Reveals Heartbreaking Reason Behind Those John Noble Split Rumours
Former Geordie Shore star Zahida Allen flaunts her healed lip surgery
Geordie Shore's Zahida Allen Unveils The Healed Results Of Her 'Full Body Lipo' Surgery In Bikini Snaps
Boyfriend of late Love Island star Sophie Gradon is found dead
Tributes Pour In As Sophie Gradon's Boyfriend Aaron Armstrong Dies Weeks After Her Death
People Are All Leaving The Exact Same Comment On This Picture Of Marnie Simpson
Holly Hagan Weighs In On Love Island Conspiracy With Surprising Fact About Reality TV
Geordie Shore star Chloe Ferry goes out in black lace plunge and latex skirt as she&#039;s joined by Abbie Holbourn.
Chloe Ferry Leaves Us Speechless In Deep Plunging Leotard And Skin-Tight Latex Skirt
Can You Spot What’s Different About Marnie Simpson In All These Recent Headshots?
Did Maisie Williams Just Give Away The Ending To Game Of Thrones?
Charlotte Crosby Does The Most Brutal Thing To Get Over Her Ex Boyfriends
Marnie Simpson reveals she got a VHC piercing
Marnie Simpson Admits To Piercing THIS Very Delicate Body Part And Talks Casey Johnson's 'Size'