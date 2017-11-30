Marnie Simpson

Casey Johnson Doesn't Want Marnie Simpson To Undergo Any More Cosmetic Surgery

The Geordie Shore lass has always been upfront about her multiple surgical procedures.

Thursday, November 30, 2017 - 14:33

Casey Johnson has proved himself to be the boyfriend of literal dreams after announcing that he thinks of Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson as the walking definition of perfection. 

The Single AF lad recently came forward to hint that he's planning on a putting a ring on it in the near future and reassured fans that he's never been the kind of guy to cheat on his partner. 

Let's all get checking out Marnie Simpson's incredible transformation over the years...

In a bunch of Snapchat videos that made us feel more single than ever, Marnie and Casey squared up against each other to test the strength of their connection. 

After looking at herself in the Snapchat lens, Marns commented that she'd quite like her angles to be a little more defined: "Do you think I’d look skinny if I had a better jawline?" she asked.

Snapchat/MarnieSimpson

Ticking off all the right boxes on what guys should say when their girlfriend feels a bit insecure, Casey paused and replied: "I think that you look amazing as you are, so I don’t want you to get anything.”

Not only did he ace that reply, but the 22-year-old also received an A* on the official boyfriend test when he remembered the exact outfit Marnie was wearing when they first locked eyes with each other.

Copyright [Getty]

"Oh, the hotel, I do remember. Yeah you had a Lakers white jumper on," he answered.

Right. Consider our standards officially raised. 

To watch Marnie and Casey’s search for love, don’t miss Single AF, continuing Mondays at 11pm – only on MTV!

Now let's get checking out a bunch of spoiler vids from Episode 7 of Single AF...


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

More From Marnie Simpson

Casey Johnson Doesn't Want Marnie Simpson To Undergo Any More Cosmetic Surgery
These Single AF Spoiler Pics From Episode 7 Need To Be Seen RN!
Single AF Spoiler Video: Marnie Simpson Admits She’s ‘Torn’ Between Casey Johnson And Kyle Walker After Casey Confesses His True Feelings
Aaron Chalmers Has His Say On Ex Marnie Simpson Moving In With Casey Johnson
Marnie Simpson Can't Cope As Casey Johnson Risks Flashing Everything In Tiny Paper Thong
Casey Johnson Teases Engagement To Marnie Simpson And Talks Ricky Rayment Comparisons
Celebrities
Celebrity Couples Who Got Matching Tattoos Only To Split Up | MTV Celeb
Marnie Simpson won&#039;t stop wearing tracksuits after being barred from a restaurant for wearing one
Marnie Simpson Is Pretty Much Only Posting Tracksuit Pics Now After Tracksuit-Gate
Marnie Simpson Undergoes First Laser Removal Session For That Ricky Rayment Tattoo
Celebrities
Celebrities Who Were Refused Entry | MTV Celeb
Marnie Simpson Is Raging After Being Denied Entry To A Restaurant For Wearing A Tracksuit
Single AF Spoiler Video: Marnie Simpson Admits She Only Sees Casey Johnson ‘As A Friend’ After He Confessed To Kissing Another Girl

Trending Articles

Aaron Chalmers Has His Say On Ex Marnie Simpson Moving In With Casey Johnson
Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Admits Geordie Shore Lass Abbie Holborn’s Mum’s Tattoo Reveal Was ‘So Emotional’ - EXCLUSIVE
Olivia Attwood Hints At Chris Hughes Split After He's Seen 'Getting With' Another Woman
Marnie Simpson Can't Cope As Casey Johnson Risks Flashing Everything In Tiny Paper Thong
Selena Gomez gets cryptic about The Weeknd
Is Selena Gomez Apologising To The Weeknd After Getting Back With Justin Bieber?
Geordie Shore's Aaron Chalmers Has A Message For People Trolling His MMA Career
Demi Lovato appears on the red carpet before the 2017 American Music Awards
Demi Lovato, Zayn and Selena Gomez Snubbed From 2018 GRAMMYs
Jay-Z Appears To Admit He Cheated On Beyoncé
Ferne McCann On The Emotional Moment Vicky Pattison Asked Her To Be A Bridesmaid
Single AF Spoiler Video: Marnie Simpson Admits She’s ‘Torn’ Between Casey Johnson And Kyle Walker After Casey Confesses His True Feelings
Did Pete Wicks actually sleep with Jemma Lucy just weeks before getting together with Megan McKenna?
TOWIE's Megan McKenna Hints At Heartbreak Over Pete Wicks Split
Demi Lovato in the &#039;Tell Me You Love Me&#039; music video, 2017
Demi Lovato Teases 'Tell Me You Love Me' Music Video