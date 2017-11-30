Casey Johnson Doesn't Want Marnie Simpson To Undergo Any More Cosmetic Surgery

Casey Johnson has proved himself to be the boyfriend of literal dreams after announcing that he thinks of Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson as the walking definition of perfection.

The Single AF lad recently came forward to hint that he's planning on a putting a ring on it in the near future and reassured fans that he's never been the kind of guy to cheat on his partner.

In a bunch of Snapchat videos that made us feel more single than ever, Marnie and Casey squared up against each other to test the strength of their connection.

After looking at herself in the Snapchat lens, Marns commented that she'd quite like her angles to be a little more defined: "Do you think I’d look skinny if I had a better jawline?" she asked.

Ticking off all the right boxes on what guys should say when their girlfriend feels a bit insecure, Casey paused and replied: "I think that you look amazing as you are, so I don’t want you to get anything.”

Not only did he ace that reply, but the 22-year-old also received an A* on the official boyfriend test when he remembered the exact outfit Marnie was wearing when they first locked eyes with each other.

"Oh, the hotel, I do remember. Yeah you had a Lakers white jumper on," he answered.

Right. Consider our standards officially raised.

