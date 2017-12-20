Marnie Simpson

Casey Johnson Gives Marnie Simpson All She Ever Wanted For Christmas

The Geordie lass' dreams came true yesterday...

Tuesday, December 26, 2017 - 14:23

Marnie Simpson seems to have had the perfect first Christmas with her "true love" Casey Johnson as she gushed about getting what she's always wanted... and it's a lot less flashy than you might expect.

The Geordie gal spent the festive day with her Single AF co-star-turned-lover and his family, including his sister Coral Johnson, who Marnie is over the moon to have in her second family.

She posted a series of photos on Instagram of her posing with Casey and her new family, which is when she revealed how delighted she is to finally have a sister.

Marnie captioned the gorgeous picture of her and Coral sipping wine with the touching words "Always wanted a sister and I finally got one. Happy Xmas everyone."

 

They might not be sisters by blood but the foxy ladies look amazing together, with the Geordie lass' all-black style complimenting Coral's fiery red hair and glittery dress.

Marnie is no stranger to having strong women around her thanks to her years on Geordie Shore with Holly, Sophie, Chloe and more, so we're sure her and Coral will get on like a house on fire.

Plus, with marriage already on the cards for her and Casey, they could be in-laws in no time...

Marns opened up to us about the couple's relationship earlier this month, revealing that she believes Casey is her "true love" but said it'll be a while until mini radgies come around.

