Marnie Simpson

Casey Johnson On The Moment Marnie Simpson Told Him She Was Pregnant

Woah.

Tuesday, October 10, 2017 - 15:19

Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson might be single-handedly saving our faith in true love but Casey has now revealed exactly what went down when Marns told him that she was pregnant.

The Geordie Shore gal and the former Union J singer met while filming MTV show Single AF and soon discovered that everything they'd ever been looking for was right there in front of them the whole series. 

Let's get checking out Marnie's hilarious response to Stephanie Davis and Ricky Rayment's romance...

Explaining that their relationship is going from strength to strength, Marns told OK! Magazine that she can envision both marriage and a bunch of ridiculously good-looking kids in the future.

"Casey is only 22 so we'll wait a while," she revealed. "I'd like to have a child by the time I'm 30 so I've still got a few years."

Ma life in 1 picture 🌹 @caseycodyj

Ma life in 1 picture 🌹 @caseycodyj

A post shared by Marnie. (@marniegshore) on

Casey then opened up about the moment Marns dropped a baby bombshell on him, before revealing that the prank backfired in an incredible way when he reacted well to the news. 

"Marnie wound me up the other day and told me she was pregnant, just to see how I would react," he confessed. "I was okay with it!"

Moonface 🌙🖤 @marniegshore

Moonface 🌙🖤 @marniegshore

A post shared by Casey Cody Johnson (@caseycodyj) on

Well. Sounds like that wedding (and maybe even a real-life baby) could be happening a lot sooner than Marns anticipated.

To watch Marnie and Casey’s search for love, don’t miss Single AF, starting Tues 24th October at 10pm – only on MTV! 

Now let's get checking out a bunch of spoiler vids from Episode 7 of Geordie Shore...



