Marnie Simpson

Casey Johnson Teases Engagement To Marnie Simpson And Talks Ricky Rayment Comparisons

The Single AF lad hinted it might not be too long before he pops the question.

Tuesday, November 28, 2017 - 11:45

Casey Johnson has dropped a pretty major hint that he could be popping the question to Marnie Simpson after revealing that it's the next step on their to-do list once they've moved in together.

The Single AF lad insisted that he has no intention of messing the Geordie Shore lass around and even had something to say about comparisons fans have been making to her ex, Ricky Rayment. 

In an interview with Star Magazine, the 22-year-old insisted that he's never been the kind of guy to cheat: "I’ve been in relationships all my life, whereas a lot of people just bang anything. I’m not like that."

Hinting that he and Marnie could be headed down the aisle before any of us expected, Casey was totally open to the idea of their imminent engagement: "Yeah, possibly, once we’ve moved in," he hinted.

Casey Johnson hints it might not be long before he pops the question to Marnie Simpson. / Getty

As for whether it bothers him that Marnie has already been engaged before, Casey pointed out that he isn't about to hold her past against her. "She’s lived her life and I’ve lived mine. I can’t be annoyed at her.

"And, let’s be honest, if you look at her exes and then look at me… Ricky Rayment or me? It’s going to be me. Joking!"

The Single AF lad also had his say on comparisons to Marnie's ex, Ricky Rayment. / Getty

Proving that he's pretty much a stand-up guy all round, Casey added that he and Marnie trust each other to a fault: "She trusts me and that’s because she knows what I’m like. She knows I’m not going to f**k her over."

Anyone else completely invested in these two?

To watch Marnie and Casey’s search for love, don’t miss Single AF, continuing Mondays at 11pm – only on MTV!

Now get checking out a bunch of the best bits from Episode 6 of Single AF...

 

 

 

 

