Casey Johnson’s Had A ‘Heart To Heart’ With Marnie Simpson But She Doesn’t Trust Him Quite Yet

Saturday, July 8, 2017 - 11:44

Casey Johnson and Marnie Simpson’s relationship looked like it was over before it really even began after he snogged another girl on one of his Single AF dates, but there’s a fresh glimmer of hope for Masey fans. 

Casey has admitted that he’s spoken to Marnie in an attempt to clear the air, and while they’re not exactly back on, it at least sounds like they are on speaking terms now. 

Chatting in an Instagram vid after a date Casey revealed that his mind had been more on Marnie than the girl he’d been sharing a hot tub with, and that he really needed to speak to the Geordie Shore star. 

In his next Insta Story Casey then shared that he’d gone ahead and actually spoken to Marnie, and we’re pretty excited about the outcome of their convo.

“So I’ve Just had a heart to heart with Marnie, she said it would take a while to regain trust but we’re on a good level, she feels the same but we’re just going to carry on going on dates and see how it goes in Paris,” he said.

She feels the same! They're gonna see how it goes in Paris! All kinda vague, but we’re gonna totally take it to mean that they are still into each other. 

Words: Olivia Cooke

