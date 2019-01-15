Did You Spot The Mistake Everyone Is Commenting On In This Marnie Simpson Photo?

While Marnie Simpson is looking absolutely unreal in her latest Instagram uploads, there's one thing that literally everyone keeps pointing out.

Eagle-eyed detectives have spotted the reflection of the photographer, and sorry Marnie, but Casey Johnson really is stealing the show on this one.

Play the video to see Marnie reveal Chet Johnson's tattoo of his girlfriend's face...

A mirrored dressing table proves that Casey is the Instagram boyfriend that everyone wants and needs to be honest.

Casey can be seen bending over and risking a possible back injury to ensure he captures Marnie at her absolute best angle.

Instagram/marns

Honestly, that's the level of commitment we need. Somebody, please get this man a medal.

"How funny is Casey in the background 😂😂 took a minute," wrote one fan as another added: "Solid boyfriend taking your 🔥 pics."

Someone else added: "@caseycodyj lolll!!! Boyfriend duties!"

Instagram/marns

One negative nelly wrote: "Looking good, but did anyone else notice the photographer mistake by capturing their own reflection in the photo. 😂," but tbh if Casey capturing himself in the pic is wrong then we don't ever want him to be right.

Casey himself added: "Ffs I see myself in the background LOOOL 😂."

Instagram/marns

Of course, Marnie put in maximum effort with her lewk, making it an all-around fire snap.

Shout out to all the Instagram baes out there. You're the real ones.