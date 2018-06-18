Marnie Simpson

Fans Are Mistaking Marnie Simpson For Another Geordie Shore Star In This Peachy Shot

People have spotted that she looks a *lot* like another familiar face.

Thursday, July 12, 2018 - 15:42

Fans have spotted that Marnie Simpson looks almost uncannily like Holly Hagan in one of her recent Instagram posts.

The former Geordie Shore lass is currently loving life on a break in the Amalfi coast and has now shared an image of herself wearing an incredible bikini in possibly the most well-kept garden we’ve ever laid eyes upon. 

Let's get checking out some of the Geordie lasses' incredible transformations over the years... 

But forget about the surroundings for a second, because the large majority of her followers were way more distracted by her long blonde hair, her gorgeous (if a little impractical) meshed top, and the fact that her behind is looking peachier than ever.

It didn’t long for people to spot that the 26-year-old lass also looks like a lot like pal Holly – the person who has pretty much trademarked waist-length hair and 10/10 belfies. “Thought she was Holly for a second then,” one fan wrote, as another simply tagged her beneath the post.

Another fan responded: “You look gorgeous!! I love the blonde at first glance almost thought it was @hollygshore .... I mean that booty dayyyummmm,” while a fourth reiterated: “Thought that was Holly!”

All in all, whether people were comparing her to an old castmember or just commenting on the post directly, everyone agreed that she looked mint in the shot and pointed out that the “wig/hair colour” is ticking all the right boxes.

🐆 swimsuit from @lasulaboutique 🔥 ONLY £18 with upto 60% OFF sitewide! Hurry ends soon 😘 #leopard #lasula #swimwear

Do you think she looks like Holly in the shot or have people just spotted a peachy bum and blonde hair and jumped to a random conclusion? Let us know with a tweet @MTVUK.

