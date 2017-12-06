From Marnie Simpson To Kim Kardashian: Celebrities Whose Rebound Relationship Became The One

We've all heard the phrase 'the best way to get over someone, is to get under someone else'. But truth be told, rebounds aren't always just good for a quickie to distract you from your unimaginable heartache.

Nope, these celeb couples are living breathing proof that a rebound really can turn out to be 'the one'. From Marnie Simpson to Kim Kardashian, these guys didn't waste any time in finding the perfect distraction and it all worked out spiffingly.

Hit play on the video to see Lady Gaga, Ashton Kutcher and a bunch of other celebs whose rebound relationship wound up being Mr/Mrs right...

So there you have it, next time you're going through a breakup there's probably no point in wallowing in your lonely misery for months on end when your perfect match could be right around the corner.

Of course, the real heroes of this story are those brave enough to slip into those rebound shoes. Despite probably being all-too-aware of the emotional unavailability of their partners, they still persevered and they came out the other end the true winners.

Shoutout Mila Kunis, Kanye West, Nikki Reed and ALL the rebounds of the world.

