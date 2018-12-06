Marnie Simpson

Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry And Marnie Simpson Team Up For An Exciting New Venture

We can't wait to get our hands on this.

Thursday, December 6, 2018 - 12:06

Marnie Simpson has announced that she and Chloe Ferry have teamed up for an exciting new venture called Hair Bible, which is set to take the beauty world by storm when it launches in 2019.

The Geordie Shore lasses have designed their own range of synthetic wigs, with Marnie taking to social-media to explain what led to them joining forces for the exciting new project.

In a video on Instagram Stories, she began: “We have decided to team up and release our own hair range. Now, me and Chloe are so excited about this because as you know, me and Chloe love wearing wigs, we are always wearing them. 

“It’s not going to be just wigs, it’s going to be everything hair related, it’s going to be synthetic hair range so it’s not going to be real hair but me and Chloe always wear synthetic wigs.

Instagram/Marnie

"They’re my favourite because they’re so thick, and me and Chloe have been working on it for so long. It will be launching after Christmas, but I wanted to get everyone really excited, because me and Chloe are so excited about it. It’s called Hair Bible and the Instagram is right here."

Instagram/Marnie

She encouraged fans to follow their Instagram account, adding: “I am so excited to be doing this with Chloe, we have been friends for such a long time now and it’s about time two Geordies came together and released something extra special for you all.”

We can’t wait to get our hands on this collection.

