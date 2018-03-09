Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Accidentally Posts This Snap Of Casey Johnson's Penis Then Deletes It

Let's face it, the best of us have let a post make it to our Instagram story without double checking there isn't something super embarrassing going on in the background.

And that's exactly what happened to Geordie Shore babe Marnie Simpson on Sunday when she completely accidentally subjected Casey Johnson to a d*ck slip.

The mishap occurred on what would have been an innocent and super cute video of Marnie's adorbs dog.

Whoops! Obviously, the lass quickly deleted the video as soon as she realised what had happened, but not before screenshots meant the image would live on for all eternity.

The lass has apologised to anyone who may have been offended by the video, with her rep telling Metro.co.uk: "Marnie wasn't aware that Casey was changing in the background when taking the picture.

"She had no idea that Casey was naked and she deleted it as soon as she was made aware of the mistake. She apologises to anyone that may have been offended."

Casey did, however, strip down intentionally recently in the name of promoting their new unisex makeup brand, Both Way Cosmetics.

Now that's some naked-ness we can get on board with! Still, yesterday's upload was clearly an honest mistake.

In the words of Hannah Montana, everybody makes mistakes, everybody has those days.

