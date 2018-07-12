Marnie Simpson Admits To Piercing THIS Very Delicate Body Part And Talks Casey Johnson's 'Size'

Anyone who's as big of a fan of the 'gram as us will know that they've recently introduced an 'ask me a question' feature - and let's just say we're learning A LOT.

Geordie Shore’s Marnie Simpson decided to give it a whirl yesterday, and gurl didn’t hold back. She addressed everything, from discussing the size of Casey’s peen to revealing she got a private part of her own pierced, no stone was left unturned.

Hit play on the video to watch this adorable throwback video of Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson one of the first times they ever met...

Just last week Marnie admitted to getting FIVE new piercings, and it's looking like one of those was down in her lady parts.

While she didn't reveal when she got the piercing, she said: "Got a VH piercing and removed it 5 days later," when a fan asked: "What is the craziest thing you've ever done."

Basically, Marnie had her nether regions pierced. Eek!

The lass was all about discussing private parts as she also answered a nosy Nelly who wanted to know if her bae, Casey Johnson, has a "big willy."

"Yep... It's pretty perfect," she revealed.

Here are some more wonderful things we learned about the lass...

Will You Ever return to Geordie Shore?

"I would return for a reunion but wouldn't return as a permanent cast [member]."

What was your best memory from being on Geordie Shore?

"There is so many amazing memories I couldn't choose. Series 12 was my favourite along with the birthday battle."

Do you want to have kids with Casey? If so how many?

"Yes and I think I would like either one or two! No more than two."

Favourite drink?

"I hate alcohol so don't have a favourite! But my fav soft drink is defo Dr Pepper!"

Do you see the other guys of Geordie Shore?

"I speak to them all over whatsapp but everyone is so busy it's hard to see them in person too much."

Fave movie or fave tv show?

"Favourite movie is a tough one as I'm a massive movie lover! I loved the notebook. TV shows, I loved vampire diaries. I was so upset when it ended, I also recently watched Bates Motel which was really good too."

What is your shoe size?

"I'm a size 6, sometimes a 7 in heels. I have weirdly large feet for my height lol."

Phew! We feel like we learned so much.

Now hit play on the video to see Casey mimick Marnie's Instagram poses...