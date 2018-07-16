Marnie Simpson Officially Responds Following News Of Her 'Split' From Casey Johnson

If you're to believe recent headlines then you would be convinced that Geordie Shore star Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson have decided to call it quits eight months after purchasing a house together.

However, the Ex On The Beach stars have come out to say that the rumours are totally and utterly FALSE.

Taking to Instagram stories, Marnie wrote: "Me and Casey haven't split and I have no idea where it all came from! Just cos I'm away on holiday doesn't mean he's jealous of my independence."

A supposed 'friend' of Casey’s spoke to The Sun Online about the 'split' (which we now know is bs), telling them: “Casey and Marnie have been at loggerheads and tensions have been bubbling up for ages now.

“Marnie is working hard at growing her businesses and is an independent woman. Casey told people he was struggling with that. He’s not as busy as her and he told us it was hard."

The whole thing was rather out of the blue, with Marnie recently opened up to her fans about starting a family with Casey.

Over the weekend she told them: "I take each day as it comes so I don't make plans! I'm not on contraception atm so I guess it's up to Mother Nature," she revealed.

Now that doesn't exactly sound like a relationship that's on the rocks if you ask us.

So there you have it, Marnie and Casey are still as strong as ever!

