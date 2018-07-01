Marnie Simpson

Marnie Simpson Gets FIVE New Piercings And Says She's 'Addicted'

The Geordie Shore lass has gone piercing mad.

Friday, July 6, 2018 - 10:38

We all know that Geordie Shore star Marnie Simpson likes to play around with her look, from experimenting with coloured contacts to lash extensions.

But now it seems the lass has decided to take a different route when it comes to altering her appearance, and she's not exactly chosen the most painless of avenues.

Hit play on the video to see Casey Johnson ruthlessly imitate Marnie Simpson's belfies...

During her recent trip to Aiya Napa, Marnie developed a penchant for piercings!

And we're not talking one or two new additions to the lobe, we're looking at FIVE new holes all in all.

Taking to Twitter, Marnie told her followers: "So I got 5 piercings on holiday. Now I’m addicted 😮."

Okay, so annoyingly Marnie hasn't revealed whereabouts on that wonderful bod of hers she's decided to stick a needle through, which has left fans (and us) desperate for answers.

One fan wrote back: "5 babe what have you got done? xx," as another asked: "Nipples?" 

@ispyeyes

@ispyeyes

A post shared by Marnie (@marnieofficial) on

We know that Marns had her ears pierced already, but other than that she was pretty piercing free.

But for now it's unknown if she's followed in Chloe Ferry's footsteps and gone for the nips, or if she found five other areas to glam up.

Come on Marns, tell us!

Geordie Shore Tuesdays at 10pm - only on MTV!

Now hit play on the video to see Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson share an intimate bath...

 

