Geordie Shore’s Marnie Simpson Has Something To Say About Her Corrective Nose Job Surgery
She's opened up about her decision to go under the knife.
Marnie Simpson has opened up about the rhinoplasty surgery she underwent to correct a previous nose job that left her experiencing breathing difficulties.
The former Geordie Shore lass has taken to Instagram to share a side-on shot of her new nose and has revealed that she’s finally happy with both the way it looks and the way it functions.
In an emotional post, the 26-year-old wrote: “I wanted to share my experience with you guys about my revision rhinoplasty to hopefully help others find the best surgeon, as I know this is very important.
“I’ve had previous surgeries and it left me feeling unhappy and struggling to breathe so I know choosing the right doctor is majorly important! This is why I decided to travel overseas, as having so many previous issues left me feeling stressed and anxious and this is what brings me to the sought out expert @drghavami.
“This is who did my revision rhinoplasty and helped me breathe better and made me feel so much more confident in myself! If you guys are after a revision rhinoplasty and are willing to travel USA side he is your guy!!” she said.
Marnie previously told The Sun that she’s uncertain if she’ll ever stop getting cosmetic surgery: “Once you go down that route you can't stop it,” she said. You want to perfect everything which is impossible.”
We’re just glad to hear that Marns is finally happy with her nose.