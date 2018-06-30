Geordie Shore’s Marnie Simpson Has Something To Say About Her Corrective Nose Job Surgery

Marnie Simpson has opened up about the rhinoplasty surgery she underwent to correct a previous nose job that left her experiencing breathing difficulties.

The former Geordie Shore lass has taken to Instagram to share a side-on shot of her new nose and has revealed that she’s finally happy with both the way it looks and the way it functions.

Let's get checking out the *real* cost of celebrity surgery...

In an emotional post, the 26-year-old wrote: “I wanted to share my experience with you guys about my revision rhinoplasty to hopefully help others find the best surgeon, as I know this is very important.

“I’ve had previous surgeries and it left me feeling unhappy and struggling to breathe so I know choosing the right doctor is majorly important! This is why I decided to travel overseas, as having so many previous issues left me feeling stressed and anxious and this is what brings me to the sought out expert @drghavami.

“This is who did my revision rhinoplasty and helped me breathe better and made me feel so much more confident in myself! If you guys are after a revision rhinoplasty and are willing to travel USA side he is your guy!!” she said.

Marnie previously told The Sun that she’s uncertain if she’ll ever stop getting cosmetic surgery: “Once you go down that route you can't stop it,” she said. You want to perfect everything which is impossible.”

Ricky Vigil M/GC Images

We’re just glad to hear that Marns is finally happy with her nose.