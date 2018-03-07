Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Straddles A Completely Naked Casey Johnson

Let's face it, Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson and her bae Casey Johnson aren't afraid of a bit of PDA, but their latest snap takes it to the next level.

The Ex On The Beach power couple struck the raunchiest of poses to promote their new unisex cosmetics brand, with Casey choosing to forgo clothes completely.

Get checking out the video to see what you can expect from Marnie on the upcoming series of Ex On The Beach...

Marn's tactically straddled her bae in order to cover his manhood, narrowly saving him from a d*ck slip. Phew!

While we're certain they've pulled off this particular pose many times in the privacy of their new home, seeing it for reals has got us feeling pretty flustered on this fine Friday morning.

Marns dressed in a simple black one piece, keeping the focus firmly on her sensational nude... makeup.

Unsurprisingly the naughty pic has got a lot of people talking, with fans taking to the comments to cyber-drool over them.

"Wow😻😻😻," wrote one person as another added: "HOT HOT HOT 😍😍."

Another person simply wrote: "Wow," as one Sherlock made a groundbreaking observation: "he’s so naked."

Yep, very naked. Looking good guys!

