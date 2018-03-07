Marnie Simpson

Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Straddles A Completely Naked Casey Johnson

The Ex On The Beach babe just about saved her bae from exposing himself.

Rachel Davies-Day
Friday, March 9, 2018 - 10:20

Let's face it, Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson and her bae Casey Johnson aren't afraid of a bit of PDA, but their latest snap takes it to the next level.

The Ex On The Beach power couple struck the raunchiest of poses to promote their new unisex cosmetics brand, with Casey choosing to forgo clothes completely.

Get checking out the video to see what you can expect from Marnie on the upcoming series of Ex On The Beach...

Marn's tactically straddled her bae in order to cover his manhood, narrowly saving him from a d*ck slip. Phew!

While we're certain they've pulled off this particular pose many times in the privacy of their new home, seeing it for reals has got us feeling pretty flustered on this fine Friday morning.

Everyone follow our brand new cosmetics brand @bothwayscm and check out the website www.bothwayscosmetics.com ☀️ #breakthestereotype

Marns dressed in a simple black one piece, keeping the focus firmly on her sensational nude... makeup. 

Unsurprisingly the naughty pic has got a lot of people talking, with fans taking to the comments to cyber-drool over them.

I’m so excited to finally announce mine and @caseycodyj UNISEX cosmetics brand @bothwayscm is finally launched! We’ve been working on this for a long time and Were so thrilled to share it with you all, we all no boys like to glam as much as girls so now you all can with BOTH WAYS COSMETICS it’s designed for men as well as women so we can enjoy the feeling of looking flawless #breakthestereotype... Head over to the website and check it out ⚡️www.bothwayscosmetics.com

"Wow😻😻😻," wrote one person as another added: "HOT HOT HOT 😍😍."

Another person simply wrote: "Wow," as one Sherlock made a groundbreaking observation: "he’s so naked." 

Yep, very naked. Looking good guys!

Now take a look at all our exclusive Ex On The Beach season 8 videos...

 

