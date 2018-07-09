Marnie Simpson

Marnie Simpson Strips Completely Naked In Cheeky New Snap

The Geordie Shore lass didn't fancy getting dressed.

Friday, July 13, 2018 - 12:25

Geordie Shore star Marnie Simpson just solidified her worldie status with her latest nekked Instagram upload.

The lass chose to forgo clothes as she struck a super sultry pose on the bed, and fans are living for the cheeky post.

Hit play on the video to watch Casey Johnson take the right mick out of Marnie Simpson's Instagram poses...

Marnie also decided to forgo writing a caption (minimalism is really in these days), but the pic speaks for itself to be honest.

But of course, Marns' fans rushed to the comments to summarise in words just how flames she's looking.

Instagram/MarnieOfficial

"You’re so beautiful Marnie," wrote one person as another added: "U are so hot girl!"

"Looking pretty 😘," added another fan. Talk about the pout to end all pouts!

Marns' naughty new snap is pretty contrasting with her last one that got fans talking, with hundreds of people commenting on just how angelic she looks in white.

Feeling angelic 👼🏻 dress - @wearsitfrom

Feeling angelic 👼🏻 dress - @wearsitfrom

A post shared by Marnie (@marnieofficial) on

In fact, a large portion of the people who bothered to comment on the upload left near-identical comments on it, writing: “YOU LOOK LIKE AN ANGEL,” “you're looking angelic Marnie,” “You are angelic,” and the plain old comment: “Angel.”

Are you getting that? She looks like an angel. 

Get you a girl who can do both!

Can You Spot What’s Different About Marnie Simpson In All These Recent Headshots?

