Marnie Simpson Talks Baby Plans: 'I'm Not On Contraception'

Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson have gone from strength to strength since getting together last summer, and now the Geordie Shore lass has been talking about making babies.

The reality star took to Instagram to hint that she's ready for a family whenever Mother Nature decides to take its course.

Responding to a fan who asked when she was planning to start having children, she revealed she's not on any contraception right now.

"I take each day as it comes so I don't make plans! I'm not on contraception atm so I guess it's up to Mother Nature," she revealed.

She added: "When she decides I really look forward to that chapter of my life."

Exciting stuff!

We're certain that Marnie and Casey would make mint parents to a little radgie (or even a phew!).

We guess we'll just have to watch this space.

While Marns will make a fab mumsie in the future, for now, she's currently busy living it up with her own mum in Italy.

And it looks like the lasses are having the BEST time.

Enjoy ladies!

