Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson's Amazing Transformation Over The Years | MTV Celeb

When Marnie Simspon burst on to the Geordie Shore scene in 2013, she raved about her natural beauty, proudly claiming "I'm a natural beauty.. real boobs, real hair'. While she's had a little work done since, she has remained an absolute worldie! The 25-year-old has changed a fair bit in the four years that we have known her and she has under-gone a nose job, a boob job and liposuction. She's also no stranger to a bit of filler in her lips, and has revealed she gets it done every four months. The beauty just loves to keep everyone guessing when it comes to her eyes, since she frequently transforms her eye colour with the help of coloured contact lenses.

What are you waiting for? Watch the video to see Marnie Simpson's incredible transformation through the years...

So is there anything the stunning lass hasn't transformed? Well yes actually, her hair is still very much real! In fact, she is one of the few Geordie lasses that hasn't gone for a hair-colour overhaul, instead choosing to stick to her brunette tresses - although she did just reveal that she is considering going blonde, so watch this space!

