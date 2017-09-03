Marnie Simpson

Is Marnie Simpson Ready For Marriage And Kids With Casey Johnson Already?

Sounds like the Geordie Shore babe is ready to settle down

Sunday, September 3, 2017 - 11:41

Marnie Simpson has hinted she is already thinking about marriage and kids with Casey Johnson.

The adorable duo were brought together by MTV’s own Single AF earlier this year – and it sounds like this is one romance that could go the distance.

Marnie says the romance took her by surprise after going through the wringer with her romances on Geordie Shore and her hugely publicised former relationship with Lewis Bloor – but she says her love with Casey is no showmance.

“I’m getting older and want marriage and children. I don’t have time to waste on a bloody showmance,” she told the Daily Star on Sunday.

While she admits her feelings with Casey are real, she appears reluctant to call him The One just yet.

“I’ve said that too many times in the past and ended up looking like an idiot so I’m not going to jinx it this time. I am loved-up and happy though. Casey isn’t like any of the guys I’ve ever dated before so I’m hoping this time is different. He’s so caring and supportive of me,” she said.

It sounds like her failed romance with Lewis Bloor hurt more than some might realise – but Marnie is glad to be enjoying love again with Casey.

“After Lewis I never thought I would be happy again. I was so heartbroken. But I trust Casey. Deep down I think I always knew Lewis is a cheater. I don’t get that feeling with Casey. He’s not jealous at all,” she said.

