Marnie Simpson

Marnie Simpson Reveals Chet Johnson's Huge New Tattoo Of A Familiar Face

The former Geordie Shore babe was impressed with Casey Johnson's brother's latest ink.

Tuesday, January 15, 2019 - 10:55

It looks like Marnie Simpson might have a good idea what Casey Johnson's next tattoo should be judging by her reaction to his brother's latest ink.

The former Geordie Shore lass took to Instagram over the weekend to reveal Chet Johnson's huge tattoo of his girlfriend, Helen Briggs', face.

Play the video to see the side by side comparison of Chet's new tattoo with Helen's actual face...

If that's not dedication to his girl then we don't know what is tbh...

The four of them headed out together for drinks over the weekend, which is where Chet pulled down his trousers to reveal his impressive new portrait.

Instagram/marns

The Just Tattoo Of Us star's ink is legit almost lifesize and lives on his hip (right next to his bum cheek).

We can't help but wonder if Marnie wants her man to take inspo from his bro, or if she'd want a slightly more subtle tribute.

instagram/caseycodyj

Things got even more wild once the four of them continued getting mortal back at home, and Marnie and Helen took it in turns to show off their impressive dance moves.

All in all, it was a pretty radge evening.

Would you get a tattoo of bae's face? Let us know in a tweet @MTVUK

