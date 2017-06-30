12 Times Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson Have Already Been The Cutest Celeb Couple Going

Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson are the latest celeb couple to completely take over our Instagram feeds with their super shiny hair, perfect selfie poses and unreal holiday posts. Couple goals.

The pair instantly fell for eachother while filming for MTV’s new show Single AF, and even though it’s early days for their romance, together they’re already slaying our existence.

Let’s be honest, they were basically meant to be from Day One, so with that in mind it’s time we had a look at all the moments that proved #Masey are already the cutest celeb couple going tbh.

1. When they basically sacked off the Single AF concept because they fancied each other instead of other people.

As soon as they came face to face at the live launch, Marns said: “Casey is UNREAL. I fancy him so much, but I’m going to have to hold back a little bit.”

Fast forward through the whole process and they've ended up as an actual item. Love works in mysterious ways.

2. When Casey basically said that Marnie was his dream girl.

Asked in the Single AF live stream what his perfect lady would look like, Casey revealed he's all about "dark haired girls, nice eyes, kind of Cypriot, Greek, that kind of vibe."

Honestly, he might as well have just held up a big, fat sign that said MARNIE SIMPSON.

3. When they jetted off to Cancun to meet sexy singles, and ended up just getting closer and closer.

During the trip, Marnie posted a tres romantic Snapchat video where she announced that she absolutely ‘loves’ her new favourite person, Casey.

“Love this one so much,” Marns wrote as the caption for their smoochy video. “Looks after me.”

4. When they went butt naked for a romantic midnight swim.

Oh c'mon, you all know that super romantic moment in the fairytales when the Prince and Princess get starkers and do a splash bomb into the pool.

Gah, young love.

5. When they confirmed that #Masey was very much on, in the most romantic setting possible.

🤞🏻@caseycodyj 🤞🏻@caseycodyj A post shared by Marnie. (@marniegshore) on Aug 30, 2017 at 12:46pm PDT

How do you let the world know that you're official? Change your Facebook status? Send a quick text to your BFFs? Get it written on a cake?

Nah, Casey and Marnie proved that they're the real deal by announcing their official romance with a kiss in front of the Eiffel Tower. OOH LA LA.

6. When Marnie declared her feelings on social media.

I finally found him 🙏🏻♥️



never felt so happy💘



CCJ👫 — Marnie. (@MarnieGShore) August 26, 2017

Forget carving bae's initials into a bench in the park - you just need to put them in a tweet these days.

And you know the use of multiple emojis including two hearts, holding hands and some grateful praise hands means that it's serious business.

7. When Marns basically wrote a poem about how lovely Casey is to her.

@caseycodyj 👽 @caseycodyj 👽 A post shared by Marnie. (@marniegshore) on Sep 8, 2017 at 8:01am PDT

Describing their new relationship, she said: "He's different to the guys I've met in the past and is exactly the kind of guy I've been looking for. We get on well, so let's see what the future holds."

Hinting that she's in it for the long run, Marnie also added: "Casey isn't like any of the guys I've ever dated before so I'm hoping this time is different. He's so caring and supportive of me."

8. When they looked like some kind of 90s power couple.

If you're not getting Instagrams like this out of your relationship then honestly what is even the point.

The totally 'candid' laughing, the edgy af grain filter, the truly excellent hairstyles - it's just too much.

9. When they totally co-ordinated their outfits.

@caseycodyj @caseycodyj A post shared by Marnie. (@marniegshore) on Aug 24, 2017 at 8:01am PDT

Couples that dress together, stay together - especially when it involves matching colour schemes for a night out.

10. Actually, they do the whole 'his and hers outfit' thing quite a lot, which is a good sign.

These fruit salad-inspired pastels are a particular fave.

Someone get them a couple's clothing range with an affordable online fashion retailer immediately.

11. When they decided that it was time to meet the family.

The fam 🤠♥ The fam 🤠♥ A post shared by Marnie. (@marniegshore) on Sep 8, 2017 at 3:33am PDT

You know you're in it for the long haul when you're introduced to Geordie relatives, so there's no going back now.

The only ones left to meet are the Geordie Shore family now. No pressure, Case - we're not sure you can ever be ready for that day.

12. And last but not least, pretty much every loved up selfie they've shared online so far.

Moonface 🌙🖤 @marniegshore Moonface 🌙🖤 @marniegshore A post shared by Casey Cody Johnson (@caseycodyj) on Aug 30, 2017 at 12:39pm PDT

OH JUST GET MARRIED ALREADY.

Words by Lucy Wood

Anyway, here's the verdict from Sophie Kasaei on the whole romance sitch.