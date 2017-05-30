Marnie Simpson Spills On Whether She'd Quit Geordie Shore To Make Things Work With Aaron Chalmers

Marnie Simpson and Aaron Chalmers are basically the Romeo and Juliet of Newcastle right now, with every Geordie Shore fan out there keeping their fingers crossed that the pair will rekindle their romance.

Even Marnie's admitted that #Maaron is kind of ‘inevitable’ - but things always seem to end in disaster when they’re both living in the Geordie Shore house.

So would Marns ever quit the show altogether to try and make things work with Aaron? Haway pet, never say never.

Spilling loads of cute insight into her relationship with Aaron, Marnie told new! magazine in a recent interview that the door is definitely still open for the pair to give things another go.

When asked whether she’d consider quitting the show to really make #Maaron work, Marnie said: “It’s complicated. We have such a good friendship that we’re both scared of trying anything more in case we ruin it.”

And in news that’ll make your heart hurt a bit, she also admitted that she wishes she’d put the spark with Aaron before her relationship with cheating ex-boyfriend, Lewis Bloor.

Quizzed on whether she wishes she’d pursued things with Aaron instead of staying loyal to Lewis, Marnie confessed: “Kind of. During that series I found it a struggle because of all the insecurities I had with Lewis."

So what is actually going on with Aaron right now? Things looked pretty cosy between the pair as they were caught tashin’ on in a cab recently, but Marnie insists that they’re still only friends right now.

“He’s one of my best friends and I care about him,’ she spilled. “But I’m 100 per cent single and I plan on staying single for the rest of the year because I’ve just come out of a horrible relationship."

“I love Aaron to bits. But I wouldn’t say I’m in love with Aaron," she added.

Too cute. Why do we feel like these two are probably going to end up getting married and having loads of teeny tiny Geordie babies?

Words by Lucy Wood

