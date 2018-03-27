Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Admits Casey Johnson Gets 'Jealous' Of Her Exes

Geordie Shore lass Marnie Simpson is all kinds of loved up with Casey Johnson right now, and she's just opened up about how he compares to her exes.

We all know that Marnie had to kiss a few frogs before finding her prince, *cough* Lewis Bloor *cough*, but it seems she's certain she's found herself a genuine man.

The lass had a chat with Closer magazine, and it looks like she thinks Lewis and Casey are literally worlds apart: "I was in a bad relationship with Lewis and so Casey has definitely given me that relationship confidence again.

"After Lewis, I doubted every single man that walked on earth. I hated them all - but Casey has changed all that," she continued.

She added: "Out of all the people I've been with, Casey is definitely the most genuine. He would never hurt or cheat on me and he would never be dishonest."

Like most relationships, it looks like theirs isn't without a little bit of jealousy, she said: "Understandably, he gets jealous of my exes, but he trusts and believes me. If I wanted to be with any of those other boys, I would be."

The lass touched upon another ex, Aaron Chalmers, admitting that she found things difficult between them during the filming of Geordie Shore: "I felt drained by the whole Aaron situation," she said.

We all know Marnie and Aaron did their fair share of tashing on over the years on the show, so with both of them moving on in new relationships, you can see why the situation might've got a little tricky.

We're just happy to see that Marnie has finally settled down with the right man for her.

