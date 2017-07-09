Marnie Simpson Admits She Had ‘Strong’ Feelings For Casey Johnson As Farrah Is Wing Woman On Single AF Date 

Marnie Simpson has just let slip that she’s actually really into her Single AF co-star Casey Johnson, and we are basically freaking out about it!

Marnie and Casey were getting really close until he snogged someone during one of his Single AF dates and she lost all faith in their sort-of relationship and blocked him. Then they had a heart to heart which made it seem like they were still into each other but were going to carry on dating other people.

Now, while talking about her latest date on Instagram, Marnie has let slip that she does still have a thing for Casey. Although it’s still complicated because thanks to Farrah Abraham being her wing woman she’s just had an awesome date with a dude called Kyle.

“I’m Just about to go on my date with Kyle and I’m feeling a little bit nervous because he is gorgeous, but I've got Farrah with us so she’s going help us and it’s going be more relaxed,” says Marnie before her date at a farm.

She then makes it sound like she's quite into her date while also liking Casey at the same time, “I know Kyle from Newcastle and we get on really well, obviously my feelings for Casey are really strong, I’m just going to take [the date] for what it is and try to have some fun.

In the next video she then said, “Just finished my date and Farrah massively helped us, we had some fun and my date was amazing.”

We just so can’t even deal right now.

Copy: Olivia Cooke

