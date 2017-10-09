Marnie Simpson Admits She Was ‘Obviously’ Going To Fall In Love With Casey Johnson

Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson are pretty much the definition of loved up couple’s goals, and now Marns has revealed that she knew she’d end up falling for the ex Union J star. Seriously, they could not get any cuter!

They’ve both been talking about the early days of getting to know each other while filming new MTV show Single AF, and they were pretty much into each other from the moment they were on a long flight to Mexico together.

“We were sat on the plane for like 13 hours and we didn't watch one movie, we just talked,” Casey tells the Mirror Online.

“We didn't know each other and it was just so good getting to know each other. What did they expect to happen when they put us together on that long flight? I was obviously going to fall in love with him, look at him,” adds Marns.

And it sounds to us like the Geordie Shore babe already had her eye on Casey after doing some post-break up boy browsing on Twitter before she knew she'd be on Single AF with Casey.

“I'd been split up from Lewis [Bloor], and you know when you're just having a look and having a bit of a browse, there was an article that popped up with his face on,” she admits.

See? Told ya it’s true love.

Words: Olivia Cooke

