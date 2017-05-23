Marnie Simpson

Marnie Simpson Reveals Terrifying Side Effect After She Ignored Her Surgeon's Advice

Caroline Fergusson
Tuesday, May 23, 2017 - 13:41

Marnie Simpson has admitted in her new autobiography, Stripped Bare, that after she underwent a liposuction procedure, she didn’t follow her surgeon’s orders as she should have.

Copyright [Getty]
The surgery has left her with marks all over her body, including ripples on her stomach and holes in her skin, which she has admitted she hates.

She said in some exclusive OK! Magazine extracts: “Hands up – with the liposuction I didn’t follow the rules like I was supposed to, so I’ve only got myself to blame.”

Copyright [Instagram]
"The problem was that after the operation, I was supposed to wear this horrible elasticated bodysuit for six days, but I didn’t. Instead, I went out and got mortal. It meant my stomach started to develop ripples in it and for some reason it went all discoloured, too.”

She also described what the marks on her body look like: “The ripples and the weird yellowish colour are gradually getting better with the help of some heavy-duty massage, but the worst part is the holes in the small of my back, which you can barely notice, but the other two are like bore holes on either side of my pubic bone, directly above my vagina.”

copyright [Instagram]
She continued: “Every time I look at them I feel totally gutted. You can’t miss them – it’s like someone’s been drilling for oil next to my fairy. I still don’t know whether those holes will ever disappear.”

We think she looks beaut.

