Marnie Simpson Admits She's 'Punching' With Casey Johnson As They Tease Secret Project

The Single AF couple have teamed up with a pug for a romantic photoshoot.

Monday, December 4, 2017 - 12:10

Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson have been teasing a top-secret project on social-media and it involves a pug, swimsuits, and the pair of them looking more loved up than ever.

The Geordie Shore lass first met and fell in love with Casey on MTV show Single AF - and it looks like the duo are now joining forces in some kind of romantic and partially naked family photoshoot. 

Let's all get checking out the most incredible transformations of the Geordie Shore cast...

We're as clueless as the rest of the world when it comes to deciphering what's actually going on here, but a quick perusal of Marnie's Snapchat account has shed some light on the situation.

"So me and Casey have been shooting something very very exciting that we’ll all find out about very soon, but it is a really good surprise," she hinted. 

Teasing that some half-naked hijincks are about to go down, Marnie added that her boyfriend had to pull on his swimsuit for the occasion: "And it involves Casey getting in a pair of Speedos," she said. 

This comes as Marnie took to Snapchat to gush about her incredible connection with Casey: "I know that I’m your girlfriend, and you’re my boyfriend, but you’re actually my best friend," she told him. 

Casey replied: "I feel exactly the same way, you’re like a mate - not like a girlfriend, even though you are my girlfriend, it’s like chilling with a mate."

Thoughts and theories on what this mysterious photoshoot is about over to @MTVUK, please and thanks. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

