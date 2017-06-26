Marnie Simpson Admits To A Secret Surgical Procedure

Marnie Simpson is no stranger to going under the knife and she's usually pretty open about her cosmetic procedures, but it looks like she has graced the operating table for one op that you probably didn't spot.

However ,if you're thinking the Geordie Shore babe managed to sneak a Brazillian butt lift without us noticing, think again. That's because this procedure wasn't actually cosmetic at all and was actually to help sort out a breathing problem she's been having thanks to her sinuses.

The 25-year-old says she found herself waking in the middle of the night due to breathing problems but since the minor surgey the brunette babe is able to breathe properly again. She can also "finally sleep" and "taste food" again - phew.

Thankfully the operation was a success, meaning Marnie can now fully focus on jetting around the world with a group of fellow celebs looking for love with a civilian for MTV's brand new dating show Single AF.

Here's hoping Marns can find someone who takes her breathe away in a good way this time!

