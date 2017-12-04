Marnie Simpson

Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson Celebrate Moving Into Their First House

The Single AF couple have just taken a major step in their relationship.

Thursday, December 7, 2017 - 15:48

Mark today's date down on your calendars because Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson have officially received the keys to their brand new house.

The Single AF couple have been teasing the purchase of their property for quite some time - previously revealing that it's a detached build located on the outskirts of London. 

Let's all get checking out Marnie and Casey's cutest couple moments so far...

In a Snapchat video uploaded this morning, Marnie announced: "Today is a very stressful day but it’s a very, very good day because today is the day I get my keys to my new house. I am so excited.

"It’s been about four months it took to finalise this house. It has been a very long process but today it’s totally worth it," she revealed. 

Echoing Casey's very excited caps lock message, she added: "Me and Casey are very excited, we’ve got a lot of moving to do but I just can’t wait to show you what it’s like."

While Casey announced: "OMGGGG TODAY IS THE DAY ME AND @MarnieGShore MOVE INTO OUR DREAM HOME AHHHHHH."

In an interview with the Daily Star, Marnie previously revealed of the property: "I was thinking of buying one anyway and when I found one he decided to do it with me. The mortgage has been approved and we’ll be in there soon. I’m going to be with him forever.”

Congratulations, you two! 

Now let's get checking out a magical montage of Marnie and Casey's love story so far...

 

 

