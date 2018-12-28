Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson Play Hilarious Game Of Mr And Mrs

Former Geordie Shore lass Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson are one of the cutest couples around rn.

The pair came to MTV HQ to play a lighthearted game of Mr and Mrs, and they had a few hilarious disagreements.

Play the video to watch Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson disagree over who's better in bed in a game of Mr and Mrs...

We learned a whole lot about the pair, including that Casey slid into his bae's DMs with the side eye, Marnie is a bit of a grandma driver and they both know exactly who wears the trousers in the relationship.

Despite a few disagreements, we reckon these two are total couple goals.