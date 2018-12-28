Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson Play Hilarious Game Of Mr And Mrs
The Geordie Shore lass and her man proved their power couple status.
Friday, December 28, 2018 - 09:55
Former Geordie Shore lass Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson are one of the cutest couples around rn.
The pair came to MTV HQ to play a lighthearted game of Mr and Mrs, and they had a few hilarious disagreements.
Play the video to watch Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson disagree over who's better in bed in a game of Mr and Mrs...
We learned a whole lot about the pair, including that Casey slid into his bae's DMs with the side eye, Marnie is a bit of a grandma driver and they both know exactly who wears the trousers in the relationship.
Despite a few disagreements, we reckon these two are total couple goals.
