Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson Have A *Very* Different Opinion About This Christmas Tradition

It looks like Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson are already feeling the pressures of the festive season after having completely opposing views about the benefits of having a Christmas tree.

The former Geordie Shore lass took to social-media to point out that she “isn’t a Grinch” but doesn’t see much point in forking out loads of money for a tree that nobody will even see.

Now get checking out Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland transforming their house into a festive wonderland...

In a passionate speech on Instagram Stories, she outlined her opinion: “I don’t want to. I think I’m probably the only person who doesn’t put a tree up. But I just don’t see the point," she said.

"I don’t see the point in putting a tree up when you’re just going to take it straight back down.”

Instagram

Even though Casey kept trying to intervene in her argument, she continued: “It takes a lot of time and effort and it’s just pointless, it’s absolutely pointless. I’m not a scrooge, I just don’t see the point, and I’ve got no kids so I don’t see the point in putting a tree up just so *I* can look at it."

Fair enough.

This comes after Marns flawlessly shut down reports that she’d left a party and gone back home with TOWIE’s Jon Clarke, taking to Instagram Stories to brand the headlines false: “Me and John are friends nothing more, we were getting alcohol for everyone from the shop for the after party."

Instagram

What do you make of the Christmas tree debate and whose side are you on? Tweet us @MTVUK.