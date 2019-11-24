Marnie Simpson

Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson Have Announced The Unique Name Of Their Son

"We adore you so much our beautiful boy"

Sunday, November 24, 2019 - 10:32

Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson have finally announced the unique name of their newborn son.

The Geordie Shore lass published a cute family image of the trio on her Instagram profile alongside the caption: “Rox Johnson 💕 29.10.19 8.1 We adore you so much our beautiful boy 💕.”

Instagram

Friends and fans flooded the image with positive comments, with Charlotte Crosby writing: “Aw marns I’m in love,” as cousin Sophie Kasaei added: “Obsessed with him!!!”

In an interview with OK! Magazine, the 27-year-old said there were several other names that she and Casey considered: “The other names I liked were Columbus, Diego, and Emmett. Ultimately, Casey would have let me choose the name, but I wanted him to enjoy it, too.”

Instagram/Marnie

Casey admitted that Rox was the “only” choice he was totally on board with, saying that he also vetoed Marnie’s idea to give the baby a middle name.

“'Marnie wanted his middle name to be Star but I had to put my foot down! I thought it was silly. He would have had the p**s taken out of him at school.'

Marnie said: “Rox Star Johnson would have been the best Instagram name. If we'd given him that middle name, he would have been destined for fame.”

Instagram/Marnie

Revealing why she took a bit of time away from social-media following the birth, Marns previously said: “It's so overwhelming, your emotions, your hormones are all over the place. It's a lot to adjust to. I needed a bit of time to come down from the birth.”

Welcome to the world, baby Rox.

Latest News

we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
Kaitlynn Carter Shared Her Best Break-Up Tips Following Her Split From Miley Cyrus
Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson Have Announced The Unique Name Of Their Son
Did Liam Hemsworth’s Sister-In-Law Just Throw Subtle Shade At Miley Cyrus?
Shawn Mendes Had The Best Reaction To Harry Styles Mispronouncing His Name
Tana Mongeau Just Hinted She Hooked Up With Noah Cyrus In A Fan Q&A
Best Things To Do In Yosemite Mariposa County
YouTuber Bretman Rock Calls Out Fans Who Asked For Pics At His Dad’s Funeral
Get To Know WESLEE
Get To Know: WESLEE
MTV Asks KSI
Get Your Fan Questions In For KSI!
Camila Cabello Reveals She’s Fancied Shawn Mendes Since Their 2015 Collaboration
Gigi Hadid Is “Back In Touch” With Zayn Malik After Her Split From Tyler Cameron
MTV Push Live At Tape London
Apply For Guest List For MTV PUSH Live At Tape London!
Insiders Clear Up Speculation That Miley Cyrus And Cody Simpson Have Split
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020
Introducing Our MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 Shortlist…
Bella Hadid Allegedly Reached Out To Selena Gomez Amid Instagram Drama
Alexis Ren Gushes About Her Relationship With Noah Centineo For The First Time
Taylor Swift Fans Are Dragging Shawn Mendes For Laughing At John Mayer’s Joke
Tana Mongeau Addresses Claims She Uses “Too Much” Facetune On Her Uploads
Bella Hadid Deleted An Instagram After Selena Gomez Left A Cute Comment On It

More From Marnie Simpson

Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson Have Announced The Unique Name Of Their Son
Marnie Simpson on Instagram in August 2019
Marnie Simpson Decides On Baby’s Name Two Weeks After Giving Birth
Pregnant Marnie Simpson Shares The Struggle Of Being 10 Days Past Her Due Date
Pregnant Marnie Simpson Is “Struggling To Breathe” As She Approaches Her Due Date
Marnie Simpson on Instagram in August 2019
Marnie Simpson's Excitement Is Real In "Final" Days of Pregnancy
Marnie Simpson on Instagram, pregnant in July 2019
Marnie Simpson Gets Real About The Final Weeks of Pregnancy
Marnie Simpson On The Pregnancy Side-Effect She’s “Weirdly Insecure” About
Marnie Simpson
Marnie Simpson Provides Picture Proof Her Baby Already Looks Exactly Like Casey Johnson
Marnie Simpson Reveals The One Pregnancy Side Effect She’s Embarrassed About
Marnie Simpson Reveals Exactly How She Found Out She Was Pregnant
Marnie Simpson Opens Up About The Gender Of Her Baby In First Pregnancy Blog
Marnie Simpson Fans Did Not Disappoint When She Asked For Baby Name Suggestions

Trending Articles

Shawn Mendes Had The Best Reaction To Harry Styles Mispronouncing His Name
Did Liam Hemsworth’s Sister-In-Law Just Throw Subtle Shade At Miley Cyrus?
Kaitlynn Carter Shared Her Best Break-Up Tips Following Her Split From Miley Cyrus
Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson Have Announced The Unique Name Of Their Son
Tana Mongeau Just Hinted She Hooked Up With Noah Cyrus In A Fan Q&A
Gigi Hadid Is “Back In Touch” With Zayn Malik After Her Split From Tyler Cameron
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Movies
Frozen Theory Confirmed: Tarzan is Anna and Elsa's Long-Lost Brother
MTV Asks KSI
Get Your Fan Questions In For KSI!
Bella Hadid Allegedly Reached Out To Selena Gomez Amid Instagram Drama
Alexis Ren Gushes About Her Relationship With Noah Centineo For The First Time
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom