Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson Have Announced The Unique Name Of Their Son
"We adore you so much our beautiful boy"
Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson have finally announced the unique name of their newborn son.
The Geordie Shore lass published a cute family image of the trio on her Instagram profile alongside the caption: “Rox Johnson 💕 29.10.19 8.1 We adore you so much our beautiful boy 💕.”
Friends and fans flooded the image with positive comments, with Charlotte Crosby writing: “Aw marns I’m in love,” as cousin Sophie Kasaei added: “Obsessed with him!!!”
In an interview with OK! Magazine, the 27-year-old said there were several other names that she and Casey considered: “The other names I liked were Columbus, Diego, and Emmett. Ultimately, Casey would have let me choose the name, but I wanted him to enjoy it, too.”
Casey admitted that Rox was the “only” choice he was totally on board with, saying that he also vetoed Marnie’s idea to give the baby a middle name.
“'Marnie wanted his middle name to be Star but I had to put my foot down! I thought it was silly. He would have had the p**s taken out of him at school.'
Marnie said: “Rox Star Johnson would have been the best Instagram name. If we'd given him that middle name, he would have been destined for fame.”
Revealing why she took a bit of time away from social-media following the birth, Marns previously said: “It's so overwhelming, your emotions, your hormones are all over the place. It's a lot to adjust to. I needed a bit of time to come down from the birth.”
Welcome to the world, baby Rox.