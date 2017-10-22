Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson Have Just Bought A House Together

Things are moving fast for Single AF love birds Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson - the pair are already moving in together.

The Geordie Shore beauty and X Factor hunk fell for each other while filming MTV’s new celebrity dating show earlier this summer - but the pair have already found a love nest to call their own.

Copyright [Instagram]

"I started to fall for him quite early on because we were spending a lot of time together. And now we’re joined at the hip… literally every day,” Marnie told the Daily Star Sunday - before her shock confession: "We’ve bought a house together."

She explained: "I was thinking of buying one anyway and when I found one he decided to do it with me. The mortgage has been approved and we’ll be in there soon. I’m going to be with him forever.”

Having been messed around by ex-boyfriend Lewis Bloor, Marnie says the key to happiness with Casey is that he is a nice guy.

Copyright [Getty]

"Casey’s a nice boy. He’s not an a**ehole. I was just so fed up of a**eholes and getting treated badly. But Casey is a different breed of boy,” she gushed.

We’re glad Marnie has found happiness at last!

WATCH! Marnie Simpson's Incredible Transformation Over The Years